STINGER® Introduces EXOSTK™ Premium Peel-and-Stick Underlayment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roofing contractors now have a new option for dependable weatherproofing with the launch of STINGER® EXOSTK™, a premium self-adhering underlayment. Available in three grades—EXOSTK 40MIL, EXOSTK 48MIL, and EXOSTKG 52MIL—the line combines SBS-modified bitumen technology with durable, walkable surfaces that deliver strong adhesion, water resistance, and ease of installation.
As part of our commitment to building better, STINGER ensures your peace of mind extends far below the surface. Our EXO Underlayment Family delivers unmatched moisture protection, durability, and performance for all your roofing projects. With innovative technology and superior materials, our underlayments provide the reliability you need to safeguard your work against the elements. Whether your project requires a traditional synthetic or a self-adhering peel-and-stick application, STINGER's EXO family delivers the perfect solution—with complete confidence and superior protection beneath every roof.
Designed for use under asphalt shingles, metal roofing, slate, and tile, EXOSTK underlayments meet or exceed ASTM and ICC standards, offering long-term protection from moisture intrusion. The EXOSTKG 52MIL features a granulated surface for enhanced traction and tear resistance on steeper slopes, while the 40MIL and 48MIL versions include a non-woven polypropylene top layer for better walkability and safety.
"Contractors trust STINGER's EXO synthetic underlayment, our cap fasteners and pneumatic tools to secure it, but requested peel-and-stick for critical areas—eaves and valleys–and for code and warranty-driven regions," said Jared Hutchens, Product Manager at STINGER. "EXOSTK delivers that. Now crews get everything they need from STINGER's Moisture Defense System: peel-and-stick, synthetic underlayment, cap nails, and the tools to lay them down. STINGER is the obvious choice for contractors who want complete moisture protection from one brand they already trust."
All EXOSTK underlayments are tested to withstand temperatures up to 235°F, UV-resistant and self-sealing, ensuring watertight performance even around fasteners. They adhere to plywood, OSB, and gypsum surfaces for reliable protection and easier installation across roof types.
EXOSTK underlayments are available now through roofing wholesalers nationwide. Learn more about STINGER's complete EXOSTK Peel-and-Stick Underlayment line at www.STINGERWORLD.com or call 1-800-968-6245.
About STINGER®
STINGER provides fasteners and tools that take roofing and sidewall projects from just another job to a job well done. The best practice for securing underlayment, roofing felt, and house wrap, STINGER technologies are designed for a variety of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. STINGER is a brand of National Nail Corp., headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI. Other National Nail brands include Pro-Fit® (packaged, bulk, and collated fasteners) and CAMO® deck tools and fasteners.
