Stingray and AdGood Partner to Open Up Premium CTV Access for U.S. Nonprofits Through Music-Driven Media

"By joining forces with AdGood, we're making it possible for nonprofits to reach engaged audiences through the universal language of music," said David Purdy, Chief Revenue Officer at Stingray. "At Stingray, we believe in using our platforms to support causes that matter." Post this

Making Premium CTV Advertising Possible for Nonprofits

Many U.S.-based nonprofits face obstacles when trying to access high-quality media: limited budgets, expensive production costs, and high minimum ad spends. The Stingray-AdGood partnership removes those barriers by offering:

Contextual Content Alignment: Nonprofit messages placed within Stingray's U.S. music-driven content, including curated music audio and video channels as well as concerts, music documentaries and lifestyle and wellness channels.

Accessible Pricing: Affordable CPMs and low entry thresholds designed with nonprofits in mind.

Managed Service: For nonprofits without in-house media teams, AdGood provides end-to-end campaign support—from audience targeting to setup, optimization, and reporting—making CTV advertising simple and effective.

Seamless DSP Access: For nonprofits already using DSPs, AdGood's donated CTV inventory is available through most major platforms, allowing buyers to easily incorporate our purpose-driven media into their existing campaign strategies.

Self-Serve GenAI Ad Manager: A streamlined, easy-to-use platform that empowers nonprofits to create professional video ads—no agency or production team required.

Amplifying Purpose Through Music

"This partnership is about more than advertising—it's about giving a voice to causes that need to be heard," said Kris Johns, CEO of AdGood. "With Stingray's immersive music platforms, we're enabling nonprofits to tell their stories in spaces where people are tuned in and emotionally engaged."

With this partnership, nonprofits can now:

Reach Audiences in a Positive Frame of Mind: Deliver messaging during musical experiences where viewers are engaged, relaxed, and more receptive to purpose-driven storytelling.

Increase Awareness and Donations: Access previously out-of-reach media placements to grow visibility and support for their missions.

Building a Purpose-Driven CTV Ecosystem

The Stingray–AdGood partnership goes beyond supporting nonprofits—it creates value across the entire media landscape:

Publishers: Put unused ad inventory to work while aligning with high-impact, purpose-driven campaigns.

Viewers: Experience more meaningful advertising, with messages that inspire, inform, and reflect shared values.

With Stingray's music-first content powering the campaign, AdGood continues to build momentum with publishers across the U.S. to scale nonprofit advertising on CTV—one mission-driven moment at a time.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com

About AdGood

AdGood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering other nonprofits by providing affordable access to premium Connected TV (CTV) advertising. By partnering with publishers who donate their unused or unsold CTV ad inventory, AdGood transforms this resource into accessible advertising opportunities for nonprofits of all sizes. For organizations lacking creative resources or budgets, AdGood offers a GenAI Ad Manager (AdManager: am.adgood.org) and creative generator, enabling nonprofits to create effective ads and amplify their messages. Through this innovative approach, AdGood helps nonprofits expand their reach, increase awareness, and boost donations by leveraging the largest screen in the home. For more information, visit adgood.org.

Media Contact

Bella Hoffheins, Purpose Worldwide, 1 5712090865, [email protected]

SOURCE AdGood