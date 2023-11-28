Stirista Celebrates Second Consecutive Year as Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"As we look ahead to 2024, we are well positioned to accelerate growth with a laser-focus on our customer-centric approach to helping brands and their agency partners increase loyalty and acquire new customers" - Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta. Post this

Stirista's growth has been driven by client's need for an end-to-end solution as well as their investment in strategic acquisitions that have added to their strength in data, email and digital. Earlier this year, Stirista acquired Boston-based Customer Portfolios which enhanced Stirista's customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Stirista continues to be one of the leading audience providers to the AdTech industry, fueling thousands of targeted marketing campaigns.

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500 we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Overall, 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 206% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,051% and median growth rate of 524%.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

