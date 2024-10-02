Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Honored as Silver Apples of Excellence Award Recipient from Marketing Club of New York

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in helping brands and their agency partners connect with their audiences in transformative ways" - Stirista CEO and Founder Ajay Gupta Post this

"I am honored to receive MCNY's 'Innovation Disruptor' Silver Apples of Excellence Award," said Gupta. "At Stirista, we are committed to driving innovation and using rich insights to revolutionize marketing. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team in helping brands and their agency partners connect with their audiences in transformative ways."

As a young entrepreneur, Gupta founded Stirista with the mission of creating a more transparent and measurable data-driven marketing ecosystem. Under his leadership, the company has grown exponentially and continues to offer groundbreaking omnichannel data-driven solutions, including email, digital, and display advertising. Stirista's proprietary data platform has been instrumental in helping clients navigate an ever-evolving digital environment, adapting to privacy changes and the growing demand for transparency and personalization.

The 40th Annual Silver Apple Awards Gala will be held at The Hard Rock Café, Times Square, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 6:00 to 10:00 pm EDT where Gupta will be formally recognized alongside 10 other outstanding recipients.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org) today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories, and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges' and universities' marketing programs.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

