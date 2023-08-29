Stirista Helps Clark Auto Group Outmaneuver Competition with Strategic Digital Media Efficiencies in South Texas

Clark Knapp Honda, Clark Chevrolet and Downtown Express Experience Significant Brand Lift Thanks to Performance Media Leader's Data-Driven Digital Campaigns Reaching Higher Quality, In-Market Buyers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Looking to supercharge its overall marketing program to reach in-market auto buyers online more effectively and efficiently, Rio Grande Valley-based Clark Auto Group today announced its successful partnership with leading data-driven marketing company Stirista. Since beginning with Stirista in March 2023, Clark Knapp Honda, Clark Chevrolet and the Downtown Express service center have utilized Stirista's omnichannel performance media solution to attract and acquire online in-brand automotive customers.

"For years, we had been operating with the same dealership marketing playbook competing to reach engaged, in-market buyers with less than transparent data from third-party vendors," said Michele Sparks, Marketing Director, Clark Auto Group. "When Stirista's team shared their approach to engage with high quality prospective customers, we quickly recognized their unique set of data-driven capabilities, deep expertise, and culture of service was the key in optimizing complex media plans across many different channels. This partnership has demonstrated some of the best marketing and sales results for our Honda, Chevrolet and Express locations."

In addition to driving increased sales for all three of Clark Auto Group's locations including helping Downtown Express achieve its strongest month ever in July, Stirista's creative all-inclusive performance media campaigns have resulted in CTV, Display, Paid Search, Email Marketing and Social benefits including:

Nearly 40% increase in leads for Clark Knapp Honda and consistent lead generation for Clark Chevrolet;

and consistent lead generation for Clark Chevrolet; Nearly 60% reduction in overall cost per lead;

Positive Return on Ad Spend (ROAS);

Low cost, high ROAS on English and Spanish language CTV campaigns including a 97% view-through completion rate; and

Nearly doubled email open rate for Clark Knapp Honda

According to the National Auto Dealers Association (NADA), more than 90% of potential car buyers begin their car shopping journey by researching their choices online. By partnering with Stirista, Clark Auto Group can steer its investment in digital marketing to provide the right info, at the right time in a car buyer's customer journey. During a recent monthly creative campaign, Clark Knapp Honda was a top key search on Google, shifting consumers' searching patterns for a manufacturer make or model to a local auto brand. Top-of-mind awareness has now increased consumer visibility and brand recognition of Clark Auto Group's three brands.

"We serve multiple, very distinct audience segments of auto shoppers and need to tailor our marketing efforts to even more distinct sub-audiences while adjusting to seasonal and inventory effects on our different products and services," said Alex Clark, owner and dealer principal, Clark Auto Group. "Stirista shines here. They've proven to be the best partner for their willingness to adjust campaigns mid-flight and adapt to evolving buyer, promotional and inventory needs."

Added Bernice Lopez Smith, Digital Marketing Strategist for Stirista, "Digital content consumption has evolved quickly and there's no question that streaming is the future of TV. Savvy marketers like Clark are shifting their ad dollars as consumers are voting with their remotes. Clark and other dealership groups that are investing in CTV to reach consumers, especially millennial and GenZ viewers, are gaining market share in a highly competitive industry."

# # #

About Stirista

Stirista is a leader in data-driven marketing through its all-inclusive award-winning performance media solution which combines its data, email, and digital prowess to help clients acquire and retain customers. Named one of America's fastest growing private companies in 2022, Stirista offers clients a unique data-driven experience by utilizing precise audience data combined with access to Stirista's proprietary ESP and DSP platforms to yield the fastest time-to-market actionable insights and optimized campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

Pull Quote

The Stirista and Clark Auto Group partnership has demonstrated some of the best marketing and sales results for our Honda, Chevrolet and Express locations - Clark Auto Group Marketing Director Michele Sparks

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates for Stirista, 301-461-7062, [email protected], www.stirista.com

SOURCE Stirista