Stirista Honored as 2024 USPAACC Fast 100 Asian American Business Award Winner

"We are proud to be a two-time recipient of the USPAACC Fast 100 Asian American Business Award. It validates the Stirista team's impressive dedication to delivering best-in-class marketing solutions." --Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Post this

"We are proud to be recognized for our accomplishments in the USPAACC Fast 100 Asian American Business Awards as a two-time winner," said Gupta. "This win validates the Stirista team's impressive dedication to delivering best-in-class marketing solutions that help marketers reach and engage customers regardless of the channel. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of the Asian American business community."

Stirista's growth has been driven by clients' needs for an end-to-end marketing solution as well as the company's investment in strategic acquisitions that have added to their strength in data, email and digital. In 2023, Stirista acquired Boston-based Customer Portfolios which enhanced Stirista's customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Stirista is one of the leading audience providers to the AdTech industry, fueling thousands of targeted marketing campaigns.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

About USPAACC

Founded in 1984 in the nation's capital, the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC) is the most established and effective national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization representing all Asian American and Asian American-related groups in business, sciences, the arts, sports, education, public and community services. USPAACC's mission is to promote and propel economic growth and job creation by opening doors to business and professional opportunities for Pan*Asian Americans and their partners in corporations, government at the federal, state, and local levels, and the small, minority, and diverse business communities. Headquartered in Washington, DC, USPAACC reaches Pan Asian American businesses nationwide through regional chapters in California, Texas, New York/New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, and the Washington DC-Maryland-Virginia National Capital Area. To learn more, visit http://www.uspaacc.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Stirista, 3014617062, [email protected]

SOURCE Young & Associates PR for Stirista