Stirista Named "Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution" in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

"We're proud to win 'Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution' from MarTech Breakthrough. By understanding consumer preferences and behaviors, we empower marketers to launch and optimize highly effective multichannel campaigns," said Ajay Gupta, founder and CEO of Stirista. "Reaching and engaging the right audience with relevant and compelling content is a continuous challenge that we help marketers meet by providing powerful insights into which campaigns and audiences are driving conversions."

Through Conversion Rate Optimization, Stirista enables comprehensive real-time use of consumer data, including demographic, behavioral, and intent data, to create highly segmented audience profiles and deliver personalized messaging and offers. Combined with the power of data, Stirista's all-inclusive solution allows advertisers to run CTV and Display campaigns that drive attributable bottom-funnel business results.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Stirista's dedication to data accuracy and innovative techniques ensures boosted conversion rates and measurable success for marketing objectives. Clients are putting increased pressure on marketers to prove business results and show impact beyond paid search and social. Now it's harder to achieve flexibility with complicated pricing structures for many solutions," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Stirista's CRO solution helps to supercharge your marketing with impactful advertising that helps agencies win and retain business amid shifting client expectations."

