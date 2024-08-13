Stirista Named One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. on Inc. 5000

"Stirista's continued success is due to our unbridled desire to innovate and improve. As the marketing and data landscape continues to go through unprecedented shakeups, the one thing that keeps us on top is our grit." – Ajay Gupta, CEO of Stirista Post this

"Stirista's continued success is due to our unbridled desire to innovate and improve. As the marketing and data landscape continues to go through unprecedented shakeups, the one thing that keeps us on top is our grit," said Ajay Gupta, CEO of Stirista. "By listening to our clients, our team differentiates itself by building products that matter. We are relentless in ensuring Stirista offers the best data-driven solutions."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

Media Contact

Meggan Manson, Young & Associates for Stirista, 301-371-6995, [email protected]

SOURCE Young & Associates for Stirista