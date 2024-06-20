Stirista Offers New Home for Oracle Data Cloud Advertising Clients

Long-time Oracle Data Cloud Partner Stirista Offers Holistic Data-Driven Solutions
SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the shuttering of Oracle's advertising business, data-driven marketing solutions provider Stirista today invites Oracle's existing clients to work directly with Stirista's audience data segments. As a long-standing Oracle partner, Stirista can easily onboard Oracle clients - many that had already taken advantage of Stirista's rich audience segments - looking to leverage first and third party data for campaign onboarding, creation and activation.
"Collaborating with Oracle Data Cloud over the years, we understand the needs of their clients seeking a new home," said Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta. "As those clients look for alternatives, Stirista is incredibly well-equipped through our own data marketplace and DSP to enable advertisers to run high performing data-driven digital campaigns without disruption."
With more than 30,000 audience segments which include intent and loyalty signals in 17 industries, marketers can maximize campaign customer engagement digitally across all channels. Stirista offers the highest levels of data accuracy and deliverability based on more than 100 million email impressions and 200 million digital impressions served each month through its ESP and DSP with a dominant focus on CTV.
Stirista's holistic ad solutions also include programmatic ad buying bundled with audience data, transparency and control for advertisers, as well as the ability to target specific channels like mobile and video advertising. These services provide efficient, cost-effective, and transparent solutions for advertisers, allowing them to monitor overall campaign placement and performance.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
