Stirista Recognized as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

"We are thrilled to be recognized year after year as a fast-growing technology company, alongside so many innovative, resilient technology leaders. This recognition holds special significance given the challenging rapid transformations in digital this past year," said Stirista founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "We remain committed both through organic and acquisition growth to persistently deliver best-in-class, data-enabled marketing solutions that will give brands an edge over their competitors."

In 2022, Stirista grew nearly 25%. Strista's growth can be attributed to innovations for its all-inclusive performance media solution which includes data-driven email and CTV. Earlier this year, Stirista purchased Boston-based Customer Portfolios, a strategic acquisition that enhanced Stirista's customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Stirista continues to be one of the leading audience providers to the AdTech industry, fueling thousands of targeted marketing campaigns.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the 2023 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

