Stirista Reveals Results of its Annual State of B2C Customer Acquisition Survey

"The creation of new data and technology, as well as new regulations and policies around its use, are keeping savvy marketers on their toes. B2C marketers must be informed of the latest trends as well as how they are being used and to what degree of effectiveness" - Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Post this

The Outlook on Customer Acquisition Marketing

The majority of B2C marketers (70%) say they will make changes to budget distributions across channels in the next two years. Most marketers (85%) say that the importance of digital marketing will increase over the next 2-5 years, the highest of any channel. Other top increases are social media (78%) and mobile (75%).

Data quality/availability and measuring performance and attribution are among the biggest factors impacting marketers' customer acquisition success at 57% and 40% respectively, but they are also the most challenging to get right. Surprisingly, tracking shifting channel behaviors and results was the least challenging at 26%.

B2C Companies are Using a Variety of Marketing Channels

B2C companies with a mature customer acquisition strategy are using more channels, and more effectively. Email, social media, and digital advertising are the most effective ways to acquire more customers, and organizations are putting a lot of effort and budget into these channels. In the coming years, they also plan to invest more in mobile and video (OTT).

Nearly half (49%) of B2C marketers include four or more channels in their customer acquisition strategies, and nearly one-third (31%) report utilizing five channels or more. The most successful customer acquisition strategies are significantly more likely to include digital advertising and mobile. Additionally, highly mature customer acquisition strategies are more likely to include video in their channel mix than those with low or moderate maturity.

More Mature Strategies Call for Outsourcing

B2C marketers are most likely to fully outsource partner programs, video, traditional, and affiliate channels while keeping social media, email, and digital advertising in-house. However, highly mature customer acquisition strategies are more likely to fully outsource all channels except for digital advertising.

Additional findings include:

B2C marketers rank the maturity of their customer acquisition technologies as moderate to high. Those with high maturity are more likely to point to data quality and workflow efficiency as a contributor to success than marketers with less mature technologies.

Marketers who report high maturity in their customer acquisition strategies feel significantly more challenged by determining shifting channel behaviors and/or results.

Marketers with low or moderate levels of customer acquisition maturity are still struggling with measuring performance and attribution.

88% of marketers with extremely successful customer acquisition strategies say that social media is highly effective at helping them achieve their goals (compared to just 44% of all others).

Study Methodology

Findings from the Stirista State of B2C Customer Acquisition Survey were derived from an online panel conducted by Ascend2. Nearly 200 marketing decision-makers in job roles of management and above participated in the survey. These individuals represent B2C companies with 500 or more employees from a range of industries operating in the United States.

