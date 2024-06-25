Stirista Revolutionizes CTV Campaigns with New AI-Powered CPM Optimization Feature

"As advertisers navigate the challenges in delivering high ROI CTV campaigns, our latest AI feature - CPM Optimizer - gives us a new level of control over the efficiency of CTV campaigns while doubling the impact" - Stristia SVP of Product Mike Hilts Post this

Stirista's CPM Optimizer feature allows marketers to deliver campaigns in full with high-quality CTV inventory while significantly reducing their CPMs. The AI-based optimizer enables customers to buy impressions at a lower cost while bidding high enough to purchase the impression successfully.

Built into Stirista's existing DSP suite of AI functionality, including advanced audience analysis and high propensity segment modeling, Stirista's AI CPM Optimizer enhances cost efficiency through the advanced machine learning capabilities of its Google Cloud partners. This helps optimize the value for CTV investments by delivering ordered impressions, thus allowing for significantly improved results at a lower cost. This feature is designed to seamlessly integrate into marketers' existing workflows.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Stirista, 3014617062, [email protected], www.stirista.com

SOURCE Stirista