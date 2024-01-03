Stirista Secures No. 6 Spot for Second Consecutive Year in Coveted San Antonio Business Journal Fast Track Awards

"Stirista's consistent presence in the top ranks of the Fast Track Awards and among thriving businesses reflects our ability to adapt to market trends, develop and leverage technology and meet the evolving needs of marketers..." - Stirista founder and CEO Ajay Gupta Post this

Stirista's growth has been driven by clients' need for an end-to-end marketing solution as well as the company's investment in strategic acquisitions that have added to their strength in data, email and digital. Earlier this year, Stirista acquired Boston-based Customer Portfolios which enhanced Stirista's customer acquisition marketing solutions by incorporating strategic lifecycle marketing insights focused on growth and retention. Stirista continues to be one of the leading audience providers to the AdTech industry, fueling thousands of targeted marketing campaigns.

The Fast Track Awards recognize the fastest-growing businesses in the San Antonio area, evaluating their growth over the past three fiscal years. These growth figures are verified by two partners of the Business Journal: Simmons Bank and Weaver. The annual awards program is a testament to the remarkable resilience and success of these companies during challenging times.

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

