Stirista Squares Off Against Fraud in Programmatic CTV and Digital Media Buying through Pixalate Partnership

By partnering with Pixalate, Stirista can offer its clients a reliable Invalid Traffic (IVT) detection and bot filtration system to ensure impressions are legitimate. Pixalate holds Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for the detection and filtration of IVT across CTV, mobile app, mobile web, and desktop.

"Over the course of the past three years in working with Pixalate, we have become known as the anti-fraud CTV media buying platform as we continue to fortify trust, transparency and loyalty within the industry," said Aaron Grote, VP of Digital Products, Stirista. "We look forward to continuing the partnership with Pixalate as they introduce new capabilities into their platform."

Stirista's CTV-first programmatic solutions and Pixalate's advanced ad fraud detection and prevention tools afford marketers and their agency counterparts the ability to optimize their advertising strategies while minimizing risk.

"We're encouraged by Stirista's commitment towards cultivating ad transparency," said Christine Rex, Director of Public Affairs at Pixalate. "Our partnership offers customers ease of mind to launch campaigns in an ecosystem built on efficiency and trust."

About Stirista

Stirista is a data-driven marketing technology provider that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Stirista, 301-461-7062, [email protected], www.stirista.com

SOURCE Stirista