Stirista Welcomes Sean Mulvey as Senior Vice President of Sales

Sean's impressive track record as a process-oriented sales leader and his passion for delivering results align perfectly with our commitment to providing performance-driven marketing data solutions and exceptional service to our clients - Stirista CEO Ajay Gupta Tweet this

Mulvey joins Stirista from Dun & Bradstreet, where he served in several key positions, most recently as the Area Vice President of Sales, overseeing key client relationships and driving revenue growth through innovative sales strategies. Previously, Mulvey was Vice President of Sales and Client Success at Asure Software and played a pivotal role in expanding the company's client base and delivering exceptional value to clients.

At Stirista, Mulvey will lead the sales team and help drive the company's growth strategy. His proven ability to build and nurture strong client relationships, coupled with his deep understanding of consumer and business intelligence insights, positions him as an invaluable addition to Stirista's leadership team.

Added Mulvey, "I am honored to be part of the Stirista team and eager to contribute to the company's ongoing success. Stirista has a well-earned reputation for innovation and excellence in data-driven marketing, and I look forward to helping our clients achieve their goals while building a strong sales culture and team at Stirista."

About Stirista

Stirista is a leader in data-driven marketing through its all-inclusive award-winning performance media solution which combines its data, email, and digital prowess to help clients acquire and retain customers. Named one of America's fastest growing private companies in 2022, Stirista offers clients a unique data-driven experience by utilizing precise audience data combined with access to Stirista's proprietary ESP and DSP platforms to yield the fastest time-to-market actionable insights and optimized campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.

