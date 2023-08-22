Stirista Wins Email Marketing Innovation Award in 6th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

We've spent over a decade investing and building data-driven email marketing solutions that enable brands and agencies to run campaigns of all types – retention or acquisition, first and third party data – with deliverability that's second to none" - Ajay Gupta, CEO and Founder, Stirista. Tweet this

As a full-service acquisition email partner, proprietary technology and available creative services, Stirista combines data, email, and digital execution to help clients acquire and retain customers. Stirista invigorates clients' top-of-funnel pipeline by closing gaps in brand awareness and improving lead generation efforts to uncover new segments of unreachable customers.

By using Stirista, marketers can create customizable email campaigns with tailored messages for their target audience to help increase engagement and conversion. Brands benefit from Stirista's targeting capabilities, audience profiling tool, and website traffic tracking. Stirista's managed services handle all deployment, optimization and reporting.

"Overall, Stirista's data-driven approach, comprehensive services, and innovative solutions have made them a leader in the email marketing industry and a go-to choice for businesses looking to maximize the impact of their email marketing efforts," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations on winning the 'Email Marketing Innovation Award.' Email is still the real workhorse behind revenue gains for over 20 years simply because it works and Stirista realizes this and outperforms for its customers."

Stirista is a leader in data-driven marketing through its all-inclusive award-winning performance media solution which combines its data, email, and digital prowess to help clients acquire and retain customers. Named one of America's fastest growing private companies in 2022, Stirista offers clients a unique data-driven experience by utilizing precise audience data combined with access to Stirista's proprietary ESP and DSP platforms to yield the fastest time-to-market actionable insights and optimized campaigns.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more.

