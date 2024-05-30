Stirista's Annual B2B Customer Acquisition Survey Highlights Marketing Pivot to Better Connect with Customers

"While digital channels have been embraced, savvy marketers are taking a hybrid approach in digital personalization and in-person connections through live events and partner programs that leverage the best of both worlds of new data and technology" - Stirista SVP of Product Mike Hilts Post this

Two-Year Outlook for Customer Acquisition Marketing

Looking ahead, the survey revealed that the vast majority of B2B marketers have a positive outlook on meeting or exceeding marketing goals over the next 24 months. However, nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents report only some or no success from their efforts, signaling room for improvement in customer acquisition strategies.

Most (72%) of the B2B marketers surveyed say that they expect a significant increase in the budget allocated to partner programs in the coming two years. Mobile (in-app) and video will also see increases in dedicated budget (30% and 29% respectively). B2B marketers also said they expect to increase their customer acquisition budgets and focus more on in-person channels, like live events and partner programs.

Keys to Success in Customer Acquisition

Marketing and sales alignment is the biggest contributor to success according to nearly half of B2B marketers surveyed (47%). While data quality and availability still remain critical factors to successful campaigns, workflow efficiency (47%), and measuring performance and attribution (43%) also are top determinants. There is a disconnect when it comes to live events. While 55% of B2B marketers reported live events to be highly beneficial, only 11% said they believe that live events are the main factor contributing to the success of their strategy.

While successful acquisition strategies vary widely in B2B marketing among sectors, data quality, attribution, and measurement are the biggest factors that hinder growth across all industries.

Study Methodology

Findings from the 2024 Stirista State of B2B Customer Acquisition Survey were derived from an online panel conducted by Ascend2. Nearly 200 marketing decision-makers in job roles of management and above participated in the survey. These individuals represent B2B companies with 500 or more employees from a range of industries operating in the United States.

