Stitchfest 2024: A Sewing, Embroidery, and Quilting Extravaganza Hosted by O'Sewpersonal

Dates & Location: April 11th - 13th , St. Louis West Marriott located at 660 Merryville Center St.

Featured Machines: BERNINA 570 QE, BERNINA 790 PLUS and 790 PRO, and the BERNINA Q 16 will be available for guests to experience and learn.

Special Guests & Giveaways: Attendees will have the opportunity to meet industry experts like Lori Kennedy , Cherry Guidry , Donnell McAdams , and Karen Montgomery . Additionally, attendees will be able to take advantage of exclusive giveaways.

Hands-On Workshops: There will be hands-on sewing, embroidery, quilting, and lecture workshops. Each session will have two students per machine, ensuring personalized attention and an intimate learning environment.

Comprehensive Learning: With a total of eight (8) sessions that include both hands-on and lecture demo formats, participants will have the opportunity to explore a variety of techniques when it comes to longarm, embroidery, applique, ruler use, and more.

Vendor Mall: A vendor mall will be on-site with the latest and greatest products, with additional demos and the chance to shop exclusive deals.

Cost & Registration: The cost to attend this event is $199 , with an optional $50 class add-on.

Kelly Nicks, owner of O'Sewpersonal, shared, "We're looking forward to welcoming attendees to Stitchfest 2024 and we hope students gain confidence when it comes to new machine techniques that will be taught."

Spaces are limited, so registration is required by April 1st, 2024. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit osewpersonal.com/stitch-fest-2024.htm.

