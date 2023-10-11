Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer Gets Misdemeanor with No Jail Time for Client Facing Prison and Sex Offender Registry

In a case involving a law enforcement decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl, Khalid M. was charged with three felonies involving contact with a minor to commit a sexual offense, for which he potentially faced prison time and lifetime registration as a sex offender in California. Confronting a hung jury, the efforts of Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer advanced the number of not guilty jurors prior to the declaration of a mistrial. The prosecution subsequently reduced the felony charges to a misdemeanor with no jail time and no registration required.
STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer announces that the jury trial for case # CR- 2020-4231955, involving a law enforcement decoy and a client charged with three felonies related to contact with a minor to commit a sexual offense, has been declared a mistrial; thanks to the endeavors of California Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer, the charges against his client, Khalid M., were reduced to a misdemeanor carrying no jail time and no sex offender registry requirement.
According to the September 20, 2023, criminal complaint filed with the San Joaquin County Superior Court, Khalid M., after responding to a law enforcement decoy posing as a 13-year-old girl in late August/early September of 2020, was charged with three felonies: contact with a minor to commit a sexual offense (PC 288.3 (a)), arranging and appearing at a meeting with a minor for the purpose of engaging in certain lewd and lascivious behavior (PC 288.4 (b)), and attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years (PC 288 (a)). Pursuant to California PC 290, a conviction for contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony requires registry as a sex offender in the state of California; furthermore, potential penalties for said felony include a fine of up to $10,000 and a sentence in California state prison.
The five-day jury trial for Khalid M. involved several law enforcement officers testifying for the prosecution and both an expert witness and a character witness testifying for the defense. Khalid M. did not testify. After a three-day deliberation, the jury was deadlocked, and additional closing arguments were required. Following the additional arguments provided by Sawyer, the number of jurors for a not-guilty verdict grew during the deadlocked jury's subsequent deliberations; a mistrial was consequently declared, after which the prosecution offered a misdemeanor charge with no jail time and no sex offender registration required.
"Previously my client was facing lifetime registration as a sex offender, state prison, and a strike conviction," said Sawyer. "This is a tremendous outcome for him."
With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state.
Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice.
His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused.
