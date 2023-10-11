Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer Gets Misdemeanor with No Jail Time for Client Facing Prison and Sex Offender Registry

Previously my client was facing lifetime registration as a sex offender, state prison, and a strike conviction, which is a tremendous outcome for him. Tweet this

The five-day jury trial for Khalid M. involved several law enforcement officers testifying for the prosecution and both an expert witness and a character witness testifying for the defense. Khalid M. did not testify. After a three-day deliberation, the jury was deadlocked, and additional closing arguments were required. Following the additional arguments provided by Sawyer, the number of jurors for a not-guilty verdict grew during the deadlocked jury's subsequent deliberations; a mistrial was consequently declared, after which the prosecution offered a misdemeanor charge with no jail time and no sex offender registration required.

"Previously my client was facing lifetime registration as a sex offender, state prison, and a strike conviction," said Sawyer. "This is a tremendous outcome for him."

About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer

With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.

Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to, the following categories:

His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website: https://www.allensawyer.com/

Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders

Allen Sawyer recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.

Media Contact

Allen Sawyer, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer, (209) 645-0556, [email protected], https://www.allensawyer.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer