Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer Named 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction; New York Times Posts List in Recognition Ad

California Federal Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer has been named one of the nation's 64 "Power Lawyers" for 2023 by Lawyers of Distinction.
STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer announces that California Federal Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer has been recognized as a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction, a legal fraternity comprised of attorneys from both the United States and abroad. The recognition distinguishes Sawyer for his exceptional work as a state and federal criminal defense attorney in the state of California.
Sawyer recently celebrated his 20th year as a criminal defense attorney in the state of California. Still operating from the firm he established in 2003, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer, he has achieved numerous successes in California state and federal courts as a defense attorney in an array of serious, complex, and high-profile criminal cases. Consistently recognized in the Lawyers of Distinction database as a "Distinguished Lawyer" in Northern California, Sawyer excels in defending of white-collar crimes and other serious federal felonies, including, but not limited to, the following:
- Homicide
- White Collar Crimes
- Political Corruption
- Sex Crimes
- Embezzlement
- Serious Federal Crimes
- And more
Attorneys recognized by Lawyers of Distinction represent an elite selection of U.S. lawyers who have exhibited qualities of excellence in the practice of law as evaluated by their peers. After receiving a peer nomination, attorneys are subjected to a rigorous scrutiny of professional achievement and ethical merit in order to meet top standards in a range of areas, including the following:
- Performance
- Experience
- Reputation
- Special Certifications
- Honors and Awards
- Pro Bono and Community Service
- Educational Background
The New York Times published the full Lawyers of Distinction list of 2023 "Power Lawyers" in its Sunday Edition on August 13, 2023.
"I feel very fortunate to have been recognized in this way by Lawyers of Distinction," said Sawyer. "Being acknowledged as a 2023 'Power Lawyer' reflects my commitment to providing aggressive criminal defense in California."
About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer
With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.
Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to, the following categories:
- California Criminal Defense
- Stockton Drug Crimes Defense
- California Embezzlement Defense
- Federal Crimes Defense
- San Francisco White Collar Defense
His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website: https://www.allensawyer.com/.
