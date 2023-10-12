Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer Named 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction; New York Times Posts List in Recognition Ad

Being acknowledged as a 2023 'Power Lawyer' reflects my commitment to providing aggressive criminal defense in California. Tweet this

Attorneys recognized by Lawyers of Distinction represent an elite selection of U.S. lawyers who have exhibited qualities of excellence in the practice of law as evaluated by their peers. After receiving a peer nomination, attorneys are subjected to a rigorous scrutiny of professional achievement and ethical merit in order to meet top standards in a range of areas, including the following:

Performance

Experience

Reputation

Special Certifications

Honors and Awards

Pro Bono and Community Service

Educational Background

The New York Times published the full Lawyers of Distinction list of 2023 "Power Lawyers" in its Sunday Edition on August 13, 2023.

"I feel very fortunate to have been recognized in this way by Lawyers of Distinction," said Sawyer. "Being acknowledged as a 2023 'Power Lawyer' reflects my commitment to providing aggressive criminal defense in California."

About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer

With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.

Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to, the following categories:

California Criminal Defense

Stockton Drug Crimes Defense

California Embezzlement Defense

Federal Crimes Defense

San Francisco White Collar Defense

His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website: https://www.allensawyer.com/.

