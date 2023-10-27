Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer Wins Bail Bond Reduction for Child Molestation Client; Judge Drops Bail from $750K to $100K

I'm very pleased that the judge decided to significantly reduce bail for my client. Post this

At the October 11, 2023, case management conference and bail review hearing at Stanislaus County Superior Court, Sawyer put forth a string of arguments in defense of his client against the bail amount set by the prosecution. First, while bail review hearings typically assume allegations to be true, Sawyer argued that the victim's recantation and severe mental health issues cast serious doubt on the case. Sawyer also established that Eric S. exhibited no clear and convincing evidence of being a flight risk; furthermore, Sawyer argued that, based on the fact that Eric S. has no criminal history and was never arrested, he was not a danger to the community. Finally, Sawyer referenced Article I, § 12, of the California Constitution, which establishes a defendant's state right to be released prior to trial on reasonable, non-excessive bail. Consequent to these arguments of Sawyer, Judge Shawn Bessey set Eric S.'s bail at $100,000.

"I'm very pleased that the judge decided to significantly reduce bail for my client," Sawyer said. "My client has strongly demonstrated both his likelihood of returning to court to face the charges against him and his lack of threat to public safety, and the original bail amount set against him really did seem excessive in light of these things."

