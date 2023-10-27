Stockton Attorney Allen Sawyer Wins Bail Bond Reduction for Child Molestation Client; Judge Drops Bail from $750K to $100K

Eric S. of Modesto, California, was accused of child molestation by his wife's daughter and faced a potential bail bond set at $750,000 by the prosecutor. During a case management conference and bail review hearing, California Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer argued on behalf of his client in the matters of flight risk, public safety, and non-excessive bail to successfully persuade the judge to lower bail to $100,000.
STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer announces that a client accused of child molestation (Case # CR-23-009200) and potentially facing a set bail of $750,000 has had his bail substantially reduced—down to $100,000—thanks to the arguments in the client's favor made by California Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer.
According to court documents filed with Stanislaus County Superior Court, Eric S. was originally arrested on August 18, 2023, for allegedly having molested his wife's teenaged daughter and was released from custody four days later when no charges were filed against him. After a second warrant for his arrest was filed, Eric S. was rearrested on August 25 and was subsequently charged on August 29 with three felony counts of child molestation. His bail was set at $750,000. The victim, who suffers from mental illness, meanwhile recanted her allegations against Eric S. in an August 21, 2023, interview with a private investigator.
At the October 11, 2023, case management conference and bail review hearing at Stanislaus County Superior Court, Sawyer put forth a string of arguments in defense of his client against the bail amount set by the prosecution. First, while bail review hearings typically assume allegations to be true, Sawyer argued that the victim's recantation and severe mental health issues cast serious doubt on the case. Sawyer also established that Eric S. exhibited no clear and convincing evidence of being a flight risk; furthermore, Sawyer argued that, based on the fact that Eric S. has no criminal history and was never arrested, he was not a danger to the community. Finally, Sawyer referenced Article I, § 12, of the California Constitution, which establishes a defendant's state right to be released prior to trial on reasonable, non-excessive bail. Consequent to these arguments of Sawyer, Judge Shawn Bessey set Eric S.'s bail at $100,000.
"I'm very pleased that the judge decided to significantly reduce bail for my client," Sawyer said. "My client has strongly demonstrated both his likelihood of returning to court to face the charges against him and his lack of threat to public safety, and the original bail amount set against him really did seem excessive in light of these things."
About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer
With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.
Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to, the following categories:
- California Criminal Defense
- Stockton Drug Crimes Defense
- California Embezzlement Defense
- Federal Crimes Defense
- San Francisco White Collar Defense
His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website.
Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders
Allen Sawyer recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.
Media Contact
Allen Sawyer, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer, (209) 645-0556, [email protected], https://www.allensawyer.com
SOURCE The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer
Share this article