Stockton Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer Ensures Days, Not Years, of Incarceration for Client Charged with Federal Airline Interference

While on an international flight from San Francisco to India in 2021, Bhinder S. rejected COVID mask protocols and verbally abused flight staff, causing the plane to reroute to San Francisco at considerable costs. The endeavors of California Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer of The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer ensured Bhinder S. will serve only 30 days' jail time for the federal violation of flight crew interference.
STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer today announces that a client charged with federal interference with flight crew members (Case # CR- 00234-CRB) has been sentenced to just 30 days in jail as a result of the intervention of his Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer.
According to the October 23, 2023, court documents filed with the Northern District Court of California, Bhinder S. was charged with violating 49 U.S.C. § 46504, Interference with Flight Crew Members and Attendants, a federal offense, after disregarding COVID mask protocols and verbally abusing staff aboard a flight from San Francisco to India on October 19, 2021. As a result of the man's behavior, the flight was forced to return to San Francisco. Bhinder S. allegedly had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol prior to the flight. Intervening on behalf of his client, Sawyer made clear that Bhinder S. took responsibility for his actions and showed remorse for them. Sawyer went on to establish that this offense was a deviation from the usual character of his client, whose history is absent of criminal conduct, and thereby not suggestive of further similar conduct. Bhinder S., who pled guilty to a single count of interference with flight crew members and attendants on January 27, 2023, received a sentence of 30 days in jail.
"We're very happy with this result," said Sawyer. "Interfering with flight crew members is a federal offense that in certain circumstances can bring up to 20 years' incarceration. My client can soon put this mistake in his rearview mirror."
About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer
With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.
Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to, the following categories:
His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website:
