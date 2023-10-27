Stockton Criminal Defense Firm Introduces Rebranded Image; Attorney Allen Sawyer and The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer Debut New Look

We're excited about the new logo. We're hoping that giving a fresh look to a trusted name demonstrates our renewed dedication to providing excellent criminal defense for our clients across the state. Post this

Sawyer, who earned his Juris Doctor from the University of California's Hastings College of the Law, became licensed in 1994 to practice law in the state of California. He founded The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer in 2003. In the 20 years hence he has logged multiple successes defending both California state and federal criminal cases. His exceptional work defending complex, high-profile criminal defense cases recently led him to be named as a 2023 "Power Lawyer" by Lawyers of Distinction, a legal fraternity of attorneys. Sawyer is an active member of the State Bar of California.

The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer currently operates out of offices in Sacramento, Stockton, and San Jose, providing criminal defense in Northern California, Los Angeles and San Diego.

About California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer

With offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.

Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to, the following categories:

His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website: https://www.allensawyer.com/

Press release writing by WebSiteText and Proofreading Services by The Proofreaders

Allen Sawyer recommends Brian Murphy, Wrongful Death Attorney for Elder Abuse & Nursing Home Malpractice Lawsuits.

Media Contact

Allen Sawyer, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer, (209) 645-0556, [email protected], https://www.allensawyer.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer