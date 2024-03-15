Stoke for Life Foundation and The U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships, Announce World-Wide Tour

The global tour brings together adaptive surfers to compete for the ultimate prize purse of $200,000!

OCEANSIDE, Calif. , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoke for Life Foundation, in partnership with the Visit Oceanside and the Association of Adaptive Surfing Professionals is pleased to announce the upcoming dates for the 2024 Visit Oceanside Adaptive Surfing Professionals World Championship Tour, powered by The University of St. Augustine.

Showcasing incredible talent, determination and athleticism, The Visit Oceanside ASP World Tour is created for individuals with disabilities. The tour spans the globe and brings together surfers from over twenty nations, to compete for the combined prize purse of $200,000.

"This is so much more than a competition," said Stoke for Life Foundation's founder, Charles Webb. "It's a catalyst for change and inclusivity—a chance to challenge stereotypes, open conversations and show not only the surfing world, but the entire world that physical barriers can't stop anyone who wants to be a competitive surfer."

Webb, who is a world class adaptive surfer, founded Stoke for Life after a motorcycle accident left him a Paraplegic. Thinking his surfing days were over, Webb built a strong personal relationship with a surfboard designer who built an adaptive surfboard for Charles. "The first wave I rode I didn't fall. It was the craziest thing," said Webb. "I caught five waves that day. I'm hoping to introduce more individuals to the world of adaptive surfing and adaptive water sports as it changed my life and has the potential to positively impact millions of people just like me."

Adaptive surfing has seen an increase in both popularity and visibility. Webb is hoping this increase translates into more and higher sponsorship amounts. "Each year we host the competition we see an increase in both competitors and sponsor dollars. Each sponsorship helps us to continue the competition and add to the championship purse."

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist and first person to score a perfect 10 during the 2023 ISA World Para Surfing Championship, Alana Nichols, says, "ParaSurfing and adaptive sports provide many mental and physical health benefits to people with disabilities, but one of the most important; being a part of a community of like-minded people which gives a sense of belonging that is priceless." Nichols became paralyzed from the waist down after she broke her back in a snowboarding accident.

Tour dates are listed below. Stoke for life and the U.S Open ASC Powered by The University of St. Augustine is encouraging other adaptive surfers to sign up to compete. For more information, email [email protected] or call (760) 520-5189 For sponsorship information, please call: (760) 520-5189.

March 17-22 2024

Bryon Bay, Australia

Bryon May 13-16, 2024

Waikiki

Waikiki June 18-23, 2024

Boca Barranca , Costa Rica

September 5-8, 2024

Oceanside , CA

About Stoke for Life Foundation: Stoke for Life Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing awareness to the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports through camps, clinics and education as well hosting free clinics to further education of adaptive water sports, beach access for the disabled, and the advancements in adaptive water sports equipment.

About The U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships: Powered by The University of St. Augustine, The U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships was developed in 2017 with the sole purpose of being a professional adaptive surfing championship platform with cash prizes for all podium finishers (1st – 4th place) this was the first of its kind for professional adaptive surfing contests. The U.S. Open ASC also led the way in priority judging for adaptive surfing contests as well as professional classification, setting a new global standard for professional adaptive surfing events worldwide.

