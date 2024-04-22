Stoke Voltaics Opens Pre-Orders for the Nomad Cooking System - A Game-Changing Solution to Outdoor Cooking Challenges

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As outdoor activities continue to gain popularity, the need for sustainable and safe equipment becomes increasingly important. Stoke Voltaics is proud to make available for pre-order on Earth Day, April 22nd, the Nomad Cooking System, an outdoor cooking solution designed to address the most pressing issues faced by adventurers who want to cook outside: fire hazards, power limitations, and portability.

Reducing Fire Risks: Wildfires pose a significant threat to both the environment and outdoor enthusiasts. According to the National Park Service, humans cause approximately 85 percent of all wildfires in the United States annually, with over 7.5 million acres affected in 2022 alone. Traditional gas stoves contribute to this risk due to their open flames and fuel leakage potential. The Nomad Cooking System eliminates these dangers with its electric-powered design, ensuring a safer cooking experience without the risk of fire.

The Nomad Cooking System by Stoke Voltaics is more than just a cooking appliance; it is a testament to the company's dedication to redefining outdoor experiences. It is slated for pre-order on Earth Day, April 22nd, representing a step forward in eco-conscious adventuring. For further details and to place pre-orders, visit http://www.stokevoltaics.com.

Stoke Voltaics is at the forefront of outdoor cooking technology, continuously innovating to enhance the outdoor experiences of adventurers globally. Committed to safety, sustainability, and satisfaction, Stoke Voltaics is paving the way for future explorations made possible thanks to their mission, Electricity Everywhere.

