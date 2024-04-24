Stoke Voltaics Opens Pre-Orders for the Nomad Cooking System - A Game-Changing Solution to Outdoor Cooking Challenges

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As outdoor activities continue to gain popularity, the need for sustainable and safe equipment becomes increasingly important. Stoke Voltaics is proud to make available for pre-order on Earth Day, April 22nd, the Nomad Cooking System, an outdoor cooking solution designed to address the most pressing issues faced by adventurers who want to cook outside: fire hazards, power limitations, and portability.

Reducing Fire Risks: Wildfires pose a significant threat to both the environment and outdoor enthusiasts. According to the National Park Service, humans cause approximately 85 percent of all wildfires in the United States annually, with over 7.5 million acres affected in 2022 alone. Traditional gas stoves contribute to this risk due to their open flames and fuel leakage potential. The Nomad Cooking System eliminates these dangers with its electric-powered design, ensuring a safer cooking experience without the risk of fire.

Overcoming Power Limitations: Outdoor cooking often faces compatibility issues between kitchen appliances and outdoor power sources. Indoor appliances with fixed wattage settings can trip power systems, turning off other essential devices. The Nomad Cooking System addresses this with adjustable power settings ranging from 200W to 1000W, allowing seamless integration with various power sources such as car inverters, fuel generators, and RV power supplies. This flexibility ensures that adventurers can use their equipment without the fear of losing power unexpectedly.

Enhancing Portability: Traditional kitchen appliances are often heavy and bulky, making them impractical for outdoor use. Stoke Voltaics has engineered the Nomad Cooking System with portability in mind. Its lightweight, modular design makes it easy to carry and versatile enough to meet various culinary needs, from boiling water to frying pancakes and stewing gumbo to searing steaks. Whether it's a solo trip or a family camping adventure, the Nomad adapts to the needs of each user, proving that high performance and mobility can coexist.

Prioritizing Sustainability and Convenience: By replacing traditional gas stoves with an electric system, the Nomad Cooking System not only reduces the risk of wildfires but also minimizes environmental impact, aligning with Stoke Voltaics' commitment to sustainability. This innovative product is designed for those who cherish the environment as much as their adventures.

The Nomad Cooking System by Stoke Voltaics is more than just a cooking appliance; it is a testament to the company's dedication to redefining outdoor experiences. It is slated for pre-order on Earth Day, April 22nd, representing a step forward in eco-conscious adventuring.

For further details and to place pre-orders, visit Stoke Voltaics at http://www.stokevoltaics.com.

Stoke Voltaics is at the forefront of outdoor cooking technology, continuously innovating to enhance the outdoor experiences of adventurers globally. Committed to safety, sustainability, and satisfaction, Stoke Voltaics is paving the way for future explorations made possible thanks to their mission, Electricity Everywhere.

Media Contact

Charles Wang, Stoke Voltaics, 888-888-8888, [email protected], www.stokevoltaics.com

SOURCE Stoke Voltaics