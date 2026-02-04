Stoll & Wolfe's Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey Story Evolves into An Epic Driven Saga

This whiskey reflects our commitment to local grain, traditional methods, and the rich history of Pennsylvania whiskey, crafted alongside so many great producers in our home state. Post this

"We are honored to receive a 94-point rating from Wine Enthusiast for our Pennsylvania Rye," noted Avianna Wolfe, co-founder of Stoll & Wolfe. "This whiskey reflects our commitment to local grain, traditional methods, and the rich history of Pennsylvania whiskey, crafted alongside so many great producers in our home state."

Alongside this robust score, Stoll & Wolfe recently released one of its most intriguing expressions to date: a single barrel Pure Rye Rye Whiskey that acts as the distillery's unique interpretation of the historic Monongahela style. Crafted from a 100% rye mash bill of 80% Rosen rye and 20% malted rye, this whiskey is truly a must have offering for a number of reasons.

The all rye mash bill, rooted in historic, pre-Prohibition rye traditions, draws its locally grown Rosen rye from the Kline Family Farm, a 1741 heritage farm sharing direct family ties with the distillery team. Made through a sweet mash fermentation process, the art of crafting Pure Rye calls upon carefully considered production methods emphasizing spice, structure and grain character.

"Our Single Barrel Pure Rye is our homage to the historic Monongahela style," said Erik Wolfe, co-founder and distiller at Stoll & Wolfe, "reflecting the methods and spirit of Pennsylvania rye, with a focus on bold spice, balance, and a distinctly regional character."

Aged for approximately 34 months in a new, charred American oak barrel built from the finest in air-dried staves, this single barrel whiskey is bottled at a cask strength 107 proof. It showcases bold rye spice balanced by dark fruit on the nose, leading to a palate rich in black cherry, coca, marzipan and baking spices. The finish is dry and very well structured.

Priced at $70 per 750 ml bottle, the Stoll & Wolfe Pure Rye Whiskey is available now from the Stoll & Wolfe website, or available for pickup in the distillery's tasting room. Future releases of this whiskey will be made available down the line when the distillery team feels they are ready to bottle.

Founded in 2016 in Lititz, Pennsylvania, Stoll & Wolfe revives the core flavors of Pennsylvania rye with a modern toolkit and a historian's respect. The team employs open cypress tank fermentation, runs a column still with a thumper/doubler (with pot-still spirit runs when the profile calls for it), and matures whiskey in varied warehouse conditions to shape structure and depth. The Kline family farm supplies—and increasingly anchors—the grain: Rosen Rye, Lancaster County corn, and rye are all grown there. The result: grain-forward whiskeys that honor Dick Stoll's legacy while pushing the category ahead.

