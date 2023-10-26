Stoltenberg Consulting's Health IT Industry Outlook Survey reveals CIO plans for competitive growth despite ongoing resource strain

"This year's report demonstrates the continued impact labor and financial challenges have had on hospital IT departments as they strive to meet evolving competitive consumer demands while driving operational efficiency." Post this

Faced with limited resources and increased competition for IT talent, healthcare organizations seek new staffing models to keep up with support demands. Over one-third (36%) of health IT executives identified "flexible IT staffing support to ramp up or down with real-time project demands" as the top priority where additional support is needed.

"While being asked to do more with less, health IT departments are contending with rising resource costs despite limited qualified talent pools," Sheri Stoltenberg, president and CEO of Stoltenberg Consulting, said. "This creates added burden on current IT staff to meet advancing patient and provider technology expectations while juggling cost containment and operational consolidation initiatives."

To contend with ongoing financial pressures, CIOs are focused on current system optimization, as evidenced by multiple survey outcomes. "Getting the most out of existing IT purchases, like the EHR or ERP system" ranked highest for IT-related financial goals at 56%, and "EHR new version upgrades and/or system(s) alignment (including consolidation)" earned the greatest IT spend focus at 28%. Both of these results have topped their respective IT investment categories for the third consecutive year.

Having received only 6% of survey responses in 2022, "Artificial Intelligence and machine learning" quickly became the top HIT industry focus in 2023 with 32% of votes, shifting from a low to high priority topic amongst executives. With potential to solve continued operational and workforce challenges, CIOs anticipate the rapid evolution and real adoption of generative AI technologies in healthcare over the next several years.

Stoltenberg Consulting surveyed healthcare CIOs — all members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) — through a virtual survey. Survey participants represented a comprehensive spectrum of U.S. hospital facilities, including multi-hospital health systems, community hospitals, academic medical centers and ambulatory surgical facilities. This year's report features special segments on tactics hospitals are pursuing to elicit data-driven decision making at the point of care, as well as greater value from their IT help desk programs.

