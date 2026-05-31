Stone Realty Group Analysis Finds Charlotte Housing Market Is Splitting Into Distinct Buyer and Seller Micro-Markets

"People keep asking whether the Charlotte market is hot or slow, but that question is too simple. The better question is: which Charlotte market are you talking about?" Post this

Stone Realty Group says those numbers point to a market that is not crashing, but becoming more strategic.

"People keep asking whether the Charlotte market is hot or slow, but that question is too simple for what is actually happening," said Matt Stone, founder of Stone Realty Group. "The better question is: which Charlotte market are you talking about? Lake Norman, Uptown Charlotte, Union County, Lake Wylie, and Mecklenburg County are all telling different stories. That is exactly why strategy matters more now than it did during the frenzy years."

Regional stability is hiding major local differences

The broad Charlotte-area numbers suggest a market that is still holding value. But according to Stone Realty Group's analysis, the surface-level stability is masking sharp differences by location, price point, lifestyle category, and property type.

In Mecklenburg County, new listings rose 9.6% and inventory increased 16.4%, while closed sales dropped 9.7%. Yet the median sales price still rose 4.4%, from $455,000 to $475,000. Days on market increased 20.5%, showing that buyers have more options and are taking longer to make decisions even as prices remain elevated.

"This is the kind of market where broad headlines can be misleading," Stone said. "A seller may hear that prices are up and assume they can push the number. But if buyers have more inventory to compare against, pricing discipline and presentation become much more important."

Lake Norman continues to show premium-market strength

One of the strongest contrasts in the April data came from Lake Norman, where the median sales price rose 7.0% to $615,000, closed sales increased 6.5%, and the average sales price reached $856,429. The average list price rose sharply to $1,279,833, a 24.7% increase from the prior year. Meanwhile, inventory fell 2.9% and months supply dipped slightly from 4.2 to 4.1.

Stone Realty Group says this points to continued strength in lifestyle-driven and higher-end markets, particularly where factors like waterfront access, lake proximity, school considerations, commute patterns, and lifestyle amenities are influencing buyer behavior.

"Lake Norman is not behaving like every other part of the Charlotte region," Stone said. "It is a great example of why real estate has to be analyzed locally. A lakefront or lifestyle-driven buyer is often making a very different decision than a buyer comparing urban condo inventory or suburban resale options."

Uptown Charlotte shows the clearest buyer-leverage signal

The most dramatic softening appeared in Uptown Charlotte, where inventory rose 46.0% and months supply jumped from 4.7 to 7.4. Median sales price fell 11.2%, from $385,000 to $342,000, while average sales price declined 23.8%. Cumulative days on market more than doubled, rising from 62 to 129 days, a 108.1% increase.

Stone Realty Group notes that Uptown is a smaller submarket, meaning monthly figures can move more dramatically. Still, the direction of the data is meaningful.

"Uptown is showing a very different buyer-seller balance than Lake Norman or Lake Wylie," Stone said. "That does not mean every Uptown property is distressed or every seller is in trouble. It means the strategy has to match the actual competitive environment. In a higher-inventory market, buyers are going to be more selective."

Union County remains active, but buyers are showing more price sensitivity

In Union County, sales activity improved significantly. New listings rose 11.8%, pending sales increased 26.1%, and closed sales climbed 16.3%. But prices softened, with median sales price down 1.8% and average sales price down 4.1%. The percent of original list price received also dropped from 98.5% to 96.1%, while days on market increased 28.9%.

Stone Realty Group says Union County may be one of the clearest examples of a market where demand still exists, but buyers are no longer blindly accepting aggressive pricing.

"This is not a dead market," Stone said. "In fact, activity improved. But buyers are more disciplined. Sellers who price correctly can still attract demand, but aspirational pricing is being tested much more quickly."

Lake Wylie shows steadier lifestyle-driven demand

By contrast, Lake Wylie showed a more balanced pattern. New listings increased 15.3%, pending sales rose 23.2%, and closed sales climbed 12.7%. Median sales price rose 4.5%, from $561,000 to $585,990, while inventory increased only 2.1% and months supply moved slightly from 3.7 to 3.8.

Stone Realty Group says Lake Wylie's numbers suggest a market that is absorbing new inventory relatively well.

"Lake Wylie is a good reminder that more listings do not automatically mean a weaker market," Stone said. "In some lifestyle-oriented areas, demand is still strong enough to absorb additional supply, especially when homes are priced and presented correctly."

The takeaway: Charlotte is now a strategy market

Stone Realty Group's analysis concludes that Charlotte-area buyers and sellers should be cautious about relying on broad regional averages.

For sellers, the new market requires more discipline around pricing, property preparation, photography, launch strategy, and competitive positioning. Homes can still sell successfully, but the market is less forgiving of overpricing than it was during the peak frenzy years.

For buyers, the data shows that leverage depends heavily on where and what they are buying. A buyer looking at Uptown Charlotte may be operating in a very different negotiating environment than a buyer pursuing Lake Norman, Lake Wylie, or a well-positioned home in a low-inventory pocket of Mecklenburg County.

For homeowners, the message is clear: a home's value cannot be accurately understood from a regional headline alone. It has to be evaluated by neighborhood, price band, condition, competition, buyer demand, and lifestyle appeal.

"The Charlotte market is not one market anymore," Stone said. "It is a collection of micro-markets. The winners in this environment will be the buyers and sellers who understand the difference."

About Stone Realty Group

Stone Realty Group is a Charlotte-based real estate team serving buyers, sellers, relocating clients, and homeowners throughout the Charlotte region, including South Charlotte, SouthPark, Ballantyne, Waxhaw, Fort Mill, Lake Norman, Lake Wylie, Union County, Mecklenburg County, and surrounding communities. Led by founder Matt Stone, Stone Realty Group combines local market expertise, data-driven pricing strategy, modern marketing, and a client-first approach to help consumers make smarter real estate decisions.

For more information, visit Stone Realty Group online.

Media Contact

Matt Stone, Stone Realty Group, 1 7049989816, [email protected], https://mattstoneteam.com/

SOURCE Stone Realty Group