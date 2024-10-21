Stone Tapped as Rosetta Technologies President, Sano Returns as Interim CFO

"Leonard Stone is a long-time member of the Rosetta Technologies board of directors who has provided valuable consultation to Rosetta since 2008 as we expanded our markets and grew our product offerings," Post this

Stone's extensive background in improving operational effectiveness for companies in the office and computer products marketplace is key. He spent 15 years with Xerox and Delphax Systems (a Xerox acquired company), two years at Bull HN as VP of Marketing, five years with Fujitsu Products of America as global account manager, three years with Hitachi Printing Systems America as vice president of the Americas Printer Division and two years with Ricoh as they acquired Hitachi Printing Systems in 2006. He studied Business Administration at Loyola University, Los Angeles.

"Bill and I worked together closely for more than 21 years before he retired and moved to Rosetta's board of directors. His experience with Rosetta's financial systems ensures a smooth transition as he seeks and trains a new financial lead for our company," Malinowski said.

As CFO, Sano oversees accounting, finance, IT and human resource functions. His expertise is integrating the company's financial functions with line operations and developing systemic processes.

Sano has more than 20 years' experience in a variety of industries. Before joining Rosetta Technologies, he worked with KPMG Certified Public Accountants, GE, Schlumberger Ltd. and CNF Menlo Logistics (acquired by UPS). Sano earned his BBA in accounting at Siena College in New York. He lives in Tampa, FL.

Rosetta is Ricoh's MICR partner selling full-color and black MICR check printers for business workgroups and production shops.

