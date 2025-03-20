StoneAge CEO Kerry Siggins Named Colorado 2025 Titan 100

"Being named a Titan 100 is an incredible honor, but this recognition isn't just about me—it's about the extraordinary team at StoneAge and our relentless pursuit of innovation, excellence, and ownership." - Kerry Siggins, StoneAge CEO. Post this

"Colorado's Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Kerry Siggins is the CEO of StoneAge, a fast-growing, employee-owned manufacturing and technology company based in Colorado. In 2023, Kerry was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year and Colorado's CEO of the Year. During her 18-year-and-counting tenure, Kerry has led StoneAge through three major transitions while continuously building a dynamic culture where employees think and act like owners. To that effect, StoneAge is recognized as a top company to work for by Outside Magazine and Inc. Magazine. She is a dynamic, sought-after speaker who presents worldwide at corporations, universities, and conferences. Kerry hosts Reflecting Forward on Leadership, a popular leadership podcast and is an author, blogger, and contributor to Forbes, Entrepreneur, Authority Magazine, and BIC Magazine. Her blog is visited by thousands of readers each month and The Ownership Mindset: A Handbook for Transforming Your Life and Leadership is her first book.

"Being named a Titan 100 is an incredible honor, but this recognition isn't just about me—it's about the extraordinary team at StoneAge and our relentless pursuit of innovation, excellence, and ownership. Leadership isn't just about titles; it's about taking bold action, challenging the status quo, and empowering others to think bigger and do better. I'm inspired by my fellow Titans who are shaping industries, driving transformation, and making a lasting impact on our communities. Together, we are redefining what's possible," says Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 5th, 2025, will be held at Magness Arena in Denver, CO. The home of champions, Magness Arena is a multi-use venue within the Ritchie Center. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

"On behalf of the entire team at Wipfli, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Titan 100 winners. It is a privilege to celebrate this remarkable group of leaders within Colorado's business community. We deeply value the enduring contributions each leader has made, and continues to make, in shaping significant organizations both locally and globally. Your innovation and creativity distinguish you, and the recognition as an industry Titan is truly well-earned," says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

