StoneAge Holdings Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

StoneAge Holdings, a global leader in innovative and automated tools for the hydroblasting industry, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished members to its Board of Directors. Kristina Heinze and Sheila Bangalore joined the Board in August 2024.
DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristina Heinze brings over 20 years of experience in private equity, M&A, and Board Advisory. She is currently a Senior Advisor at ParkerGale Capital, which she co-founded in 2014, and where she spent nearly a decade as a full-time partner. Kristina also holds positions on three boards within ParkerGale portfolio companies and one board of a founder-owned private company. She has a proven track record of collaborating with sales and marketing executives to develop strategies that accelerate growth, enhance pipelines, increase win rates, and improve overall salesforce effectiveness. Her ability to work constructively with management across all functional areas has consistently added value to the businesses she advises.
Sheila Bangalore is a seasoned board member and public company C-level executive with global experience across a range of industries, from mature public companies to PE/VC/hedge-fund-backed startups. With over 20 years of financial and legal expertise, Sheila specializes in M&A, scaling businesses, strategic partnerships, risk mitigation strategies, and corporate governance, particularly in highly regulated industries. She has a remarkable talent for driving value creation and transforming challenges into successful outcomes.
"I am thrilled to welcome Kristina Heinze and Sheila Bangalore to our Board of Directors," said Kerry Siggins, President and CEO of StoneAge Holdings. "Their extensive experience and unique perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow. I'm excited to collaborate with them and the entire board as we work together to achieve our ambitious goals for the future."
Headquartered in Durango, CO, StoneAge employs 189 people worldwide, with approximately 150 based in the United States. Founded over four decades ago, StoneAge has established itself as a leader and innovator in the hydroblasting industry. In 2023, the company became 100% employee-owned through the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), positioning all employees for a truly remarkable future.
Media Contact: Carol Taylor * [email protected] * 520.305.6467 * www.stoneagetools.com
Media Contact
Carol Taylor, StoneAge Holdings, 1 5203056467, [email protected], https://stoneageholdings.com/
SOURCE StoneAge Holdings
Share this article