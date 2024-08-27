StoneAge Holdings Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

StoneAge Holdings, a global leader in innovative and automated tools for the hydroblasting industry, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished members to its Board of Directors. Kristina Heinze and Sheila Bangalore joined the Board in August 2024.

DURANGO, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kristina Heinze brings over 20 years of experience in private equity, M&A, and Board Advisory. She is currently a Senior Advisor at ParkerGale Capital, which she co-founded in 2014, and where she spent nearly a decade as a full-time partner. Kristina also holds positions on three boards within ParkerGale portfolio companies and one board of a founder-owned private company. She has a proven track record of collaborating with sales and marketing executives to develop strategies that accelerate growth, enhance pipelines, increase win rates, and improve overall salesforce effectiveness. Her ability to work constructively with management across all functional areas has consistently added value to the businesses she advises.