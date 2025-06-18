StoneAge, Inc. Named to Inc. Magazine's 2025 Best Workplaces List

Being named an INC. Best Workplace is an honor and a powerful reflection of the culture we've built. As an employee-owned company, we lead with purpose, trust, and innovation, and it shows in how we work, how we treat each other, and how we serve our customers. - Kerry Siggins, StoneAge CEO. Post this

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. StoneAge, Inc. is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

"Being named an INC. Best Workplace is an incredible honor and a powerful reflection of the culture we've built at StoneAge. As an employee-owned company, we lead with purpose, trust, and innovation, and it shows in how we work, how we treat each other, and how we serve our customers. I'm incredibly proud of our team for raising the bar year after year."

— Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge Inc.

— Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge Inc.

StoneAge Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-pressure waterblast tools and automated equipment for industrial cleaning, serving customers across the petrochemical, oil and gas, power generation, food processing, and manufacturing industries. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, StoneAge is known for engineering innovation, a commitment to safety, and a people-first culture. With a global distribution network and a focus on advancing automation in industrial cleaning, StoneAge helps contractors and plants improve safety, efficiency, and productivity on the toughest jobs.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams."

