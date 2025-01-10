StoneAge Named a 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Company Recognized for Producing Ownership Mindset and Purpose-Driven Leadership

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®," said Kerry Siggins, President and CEO of StoneAge. "Our ongoing focus on building an ownership culture and creating a workplace where everyone thrives is a significant driver in our achievement of this award." Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®," said Kerry Siggins, President and CEO of StoneAge. "Our ongoing focus on building an ownership culture and creating a workplace where everyone thrives is a significant driver in our achievement of this award. We are proud to be an employee-owned company where everyone shares in the success of the company. Our "Own It" culture and employee ownership plan are changing peoples' lives."

As a 100% employee-owned company, StoneAge continues to set the standard in its industry, proving that purpose-driven leadership and economic success go hand in hand. This recognition by Real Leaders® reinforces StoneAge's commitment to making a lasting, positive impact on its employees, customers, and the world at large.

About StoneAge

StoneAge, based in Durango, CO, is a leading manufacturer of industrial waterblast equipment. The company is 100% employee-owned, fostering an "Own It" culture that empowers its team to excel personally and professionally.

About Real Leaders®

Real Leaders® is the premier platform for purpose-driven leaders dedicated to creating a better world. Its annual Top Impact Companies list recognizes businesses leading the way in positive global impact.

Media Contact

Brittany Harris, StoneAge Inc, 1 9702592869, [email protected], www.stoneagetools.com

SOURCE StoneAge Inc