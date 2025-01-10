StoneAge Named a 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Company Recognized for Producing Ownership Mindset and Purpose-Driven Leadership

StoneAge, a global leader in industrial waterblast equipment, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies 2025 list, ranking 35th in the top 50 companies recognized. In addition to this prestigious award, StoneAge is also a finalist for the Top People award, which will be announced the first week in February. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to fostering an ownership culture and driving positive change through its innovative Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
DURANGO, Colo., Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneAge, a global leader in industrial waterblast equipment, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies 2025 list, ranking 35th in the top 50 companies recognized. In addition to this prestigious award, StoneAge is also a finalist for the Top People award, which will be announced the first week in February. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to fostering an ownership culture and driving positive change through its innovative Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
The Real Leaders® Impact Awards celebrate companies committed to putting a dynamic spin on capitalism to solve the world's greatest challenges. StoneAge's commitment to building a better, more sustainable future is rooted in its unique ownership model and core values of teamwork, self-leadership, and delivering on the StoneAge Assurance Promise.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as a 2025 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®," said Kerry Siggins, President and CEO of StoneAge. "Our ongoing focus on building an ownership culture and creating a workplace where everyone thrives is a significant driver in our achievement of this award. We are proud to be an employee-owned company where everyone shares in the success of the company. Our "Own It" culture and employee ownership plan are changing peoples' lives."
As a 100% employee-owned company, StoneAge continues to set the standard in its industry, proving that purpose-driven leadership and economic success go hand in hand. This recognition by Real Leaders® reinforces StoneAge's commitment to making a lasting, positive impact on its employees, customers, and the world at large.
About StoneAge
StoneAge, based in Durango, CO, is a leading manufacturer of industrial waterblast equipment. The company is 100% employee-owned, fostering an "Own It" culture that empowers its team to excel personally and professionally.
About Real Leaders®
Real Leaders® is the premier platform for purpose-driven leaders dedicated to creating a better world. Its annual Top Impact Companies list recognizes businesses leading the way in positive global impact.
Media Contact
Brittany Harris, StoneAge Inc, 1 9702592869, [email protected], www.stoneagetools.com
SOURCE StoneAge Inc
