StoneAge Named a 2026 Real Leaders® Top Impact Company - Recognized for Tapping into the Power of Waterblast Cleaning

DURANGO, Colo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneAge, a global leader in industrial waterblast equipment, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies 2026 list, ranking 43rd among the top 50 companies recognized. The honor underscores StoneAge's commitment to designing innovative, highly efficient tools that help waterblast technicians work safer, smarter, and return home safely at the end of each day.
The Real Leaders® Impact Awards celebrate companies committed to putting a dynamic spin on capitalism to solve the world's greatest challenges. StoneAge's commitment to building a better, more sustainable future is rooted in its unique ownership model and core values of teamwork, self-leadership, and delivering on the StoneAge Assurance Promise.
"We are honored to be named a 2026 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®," said Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge. "This recognition reflects the real-world impact of our work designing equipment that improves safety, efficiency, and reliability for waterblast professionals. That impact is driven by our employee-owned structure and our Own It culture, where people are empowered to take responsibility for outcomes and innovate with purpose."
As a 100% employee-owned company, StoneAge continues to set the standard in its industry, proving that purpose-driven leadership and economic success go hand in hand. This recognition by Real Leaders® reinforces StoneAge's commitment to making a lasting, positive impact on its employees, customers, and the industrial world at large.
About StoneAge
StoneAge, based in Durango, CO, is a leading manufacturer of industrial waterblast equipment. The company is 100% employee-owned, fostering an "Own It" culture that empowers its team to excel personally and professionally.
About Real Leaders®
Real Leaders® is the premier platform for purpose-driven leaders dedicated to creating a better world. Its annual Top Impact Companies list recognizes businesses leading the way in positive global impact.
