StoneAge Named a 2026 Real Leaders® Top Impact Company - Recognized for Tapping into the Power of Waterblast Cleaning

"We are honored to be named a 2026 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders®," said Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge. "This recognition reflects the real-world impact of our work designing equipment that improves safety, efficiency, and reliability for waterblast professionals. That impact is driven by our employee-owned structure and our Own It culture, where people are empowered to take responsibility for outcomes and innovate with purpose."

As a 100% employee-owned company, StoneAge continues to set the standard in its industry, proving that purpose-driven leadership and economic success go hand in hand. This recognition by Real Leaders® reinforces StoneAge's commitment to making a lasting, positive impact on its employees, customers, and the industrial world at large.

About StoneAge

StoneAge, based in Durango, CO, is a leading manufacturer of industrial waterblast equipment. The company is 100% employee-owned, fostering an "Own It" culture that empowers its team to excel personally and professionally.

About Real Leaders®

Real Leaders® is the premier platform for purpose-driven leaders dedicated to creating a better world. Its annual Top Impact Companies list recognizes businesses leading the way in positive global impact.

Media Contact

Britt Harris, StoneAge Tools, 1 9702592869, [email protected], www.stoneagetools.com

