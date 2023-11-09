StoneAge Releases the Sentinel Operations System 2.0 to Take your Cleaning Operations to New Heights

"This release underscores the caliber of our team and commitment to the advancement of the waterblasting industry," said StoneAge's CEO, Kerry Siggins. "Tubesheet Visualization plays a pivotal role in helping operators swiftly attain success and we are proud to be able to support their efforts." Post this

Simplified Controller Interface: Accelerates user mastery with intuitive onscreen Tubesheet Visualization and precise tractor controls.

Streamlined Job Setup: Setup has been simplified to a few guided steps, enabling any operator to get up and running quickly and successfully.

Automatic Learning Function: Eliminate manual measurements with automated pitch and pattern learning.

Tubesheet Visualization: Provides a real-time visual representation of the tube sheet, enabling precise and efficient tube cleaning processes, obstacle avoidance, and consistent cleaning results.

Live Connectivity: Seamlessly connect to the mobile app to log job notes, including model numbers and location.

Predictive Job Data: Estimate "time until completion" based on cleaning rate and tube count.

"This release underscores the exceptional caliber of our team and the unwavering commitment we have to the advancement of the waterblasting industry," said StoneAge's CEO, Kerry Siggins. "Tubesheet Visualization plays a pivotal role in helping inexperienced operators swiftly attain success in cleaning exchanger tube bundles and we are proud to be able to support their efforts."

Founded over 40 years ago, StoneAge Tools is a global leader and pioneer in the hydroblasting industry. Headquartered in Durango, CO, the company boasts a dedicated workforce of 185 employees worldwide, with a majority based in the United States. StoneAge's unwavering commitment to innovation and a thriving company culture has earned it a well-deserved reputation for excellence within the industry. In 2023, StoneAge transitioned to a 100% employee-owned company through its Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP), ensuring a bright future for all its dedicated team members.

