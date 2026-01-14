StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions Honors Dr. Alan L. Bess with Visionary Stewardship Award

StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions today announced that its Visionary Stewardship Award, honoring exceptional leadership, philanthropy, and long-term community service, will be presented to company founder Dr. Alan LeSabintino Bess. The award recognizes Dr. Bess for his decades of scientific leadership, sustained charitable outreach, and lasting contributions to the creative and cultural landscape of the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions has announced the establishment of the Visionary Stewardship Award, a distinguished internal honor created to recognize exemplary leadership, philanthropy, service, and long-term dedication to community advancement. The inaugural award was presented to the estate's founder, Dr. Alan LeSabintino Bess, in recognition of his decades of scientific leadership, charitable outreach, and ongoing contributions to the creative and cultural landscape of Pennsylvania.

"Dr. Bess's leadership reflects an unwavering commitment to excellence and an uncommon devotion to service, compassion, and community uplift," said Rocco Giordano, Director of On-Site Production Services at StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions. "His vision shaped this company into a place where creativity, craftsmanship, and integrity define every project. StoneBridge Oasis is more than a film location — it is a legacy of intention and generosity."

Professional Background

Dr. Bess graduated from Temple University School of Medicine in 1980, completing his postgraduate medical training at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia. There he developed a profound belief that large-scale medical research could help countless lives beyond the reach of individual clinical practice. That belief guided his career into advanced scientific and executive roles within leading pharmaceutical and biotech institutions.

Prior to founding American Health Systems Corporation and StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions, Dr. Bess held senior executive and leadership positions at Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche, and Novartis, directing major initiatives in Research & Development, Drug Safety, Epidemiology, Quality Control, and data-driven therapeutic innovation.

Following his tenure at these global organizations, he became President and Chief Executive Officer of American Health Systems Corporation, a premier research organization specializing in:

Translational medical research

Population-level drug safety and outcomes analytics

Clinical innovation and emerging therapeutic pathways

"Dr. Bess brings the same discipline, compassion, and forward-thinking leadership from his scientific career into everything he builds," said Kimberly Sautter, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at American Health Systems Corporation. "His dedication to healthcare advancement and community service represents the very best of who we are."

Faith, Philanthropy, and Community

Beyond professional work, Dr. Bess and his wife, Kathryn, are deeply committed to faith-driven philanthropy throughout the Lehigh Valley, Pa and beyond. Their charitable efforts support colleges, churches, medical programs, family services, and organizations dedicated to strengthening communities and offering hope to those in need.

"Our giving is guided by faith and gratitude," said Kathryn Bess. "We believe in supporting institutions that uplift people and create lasting impact."

Dr. Bess added: "Our purpose is to honor God in all that we do—to lift one another up, to serve with compassion, and to stand beside those in need. Every gift we offer, every endeavor we support, flows from that sacred calling."

This guiding belief has shaped decades of private philanthropy, charitable outreach, educational funding, and community-centered initiatives supported by the Bess family.

A Vision for Future Generations

Dr. Bess has maintained a lifelong connection to Temple University School of Medicine and continues to mentor, advise, and support students and residents across multiple disciplines. His philanthropic involvement extends to scholarships, educational programs, AI-driven innovation, and opportunities for students from historically underrepresented backgrounds.

"My hope has always been to open doors for students from every background," Dr. Bess said. "Strong institutions lift people up. When we invest in future generations, we strengthen our communities, our families, and our shared future."

About StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions

StoneBridge Oasis Cinema Productions is a premier film, photography, and luxury-brand production estate located in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. The property spans more than 55 acres of cinematic scenery, historic stone architecture, waterfalls, woodland trails, curated landscapes, and includes the StoneBridge Llama & Alpaca Ranch. It serves as an exclusive destination for filmmakers, fashion houses, and commercial producers seeking a visually striking, secluded, and exquisitely maintained environment.

For additional information, please visit StoneBridgeOasis.com.

Media Contact

Rocco Giordano, StoneBridge Oasis Legacy Locations LLC, 1 6103652045 Ext 2, [email protected], StoneBridgeOasis.com

