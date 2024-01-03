StoneEagle and Pencilwrench Launch "Demo for Dollars" Giveaway for Automotive Dealers Attending NADA 2024

"NADA 2024 is going to be an exciting time for businesses throughout the automotive industry- dealers and enterprise partners alike, to see all that we've been working on this year," said Cindy Allen, Chief Executive Officer of StoneEagle. Post this

"As we continue to bring our teams and products together to better serve the automotive industry, NADA 2024 provides a unique opportunity for dealers to learn about everything that StoneEagle and Pencilwrench have to offer - all in one place," noted Colin Snyder, General Manager for Pencilwrench. "Together, our people and technology provide a level of support and strength that is unmatched."

For retail automotive staff attending NADA 2024 in person, qualifying is simple. For every StoneEagle or Pencilwrench product demo given on-site, individuals will be entered to win the Demo for Dollars giveaway, provided that their business has not already purchased the product or products being showcased. Each demo is an additional chance to win. Retail automotive dealerships without any current StoneEagle or Pencilwrench products have up to five (5) chances to win during NADA 2024. While individuals do need to be present to win the Grand Prize drawing at 4 pm PST on Friday and Saturday, they do not need to be present to win one of the many smaller giveaways throughout each day.

"NADA 2024 is going to be an exciting time for businesses throughout the automotive industry- dealers and enterprise partners alike, to see all that we've been working on this year," said Cindy Allen, Chief Executive Officer of StoneEagle. "Hosting our Demo for Dollars this year is a fun way to encourage dealers to not miss out on all of the great tools that StoneEagle and Pencilwrench can provide to streamline their dealership processes."

To pre-schedule a time with either StoneEagle or Pencilwrench to begin a demo for dollars, or to review full terms and conditions, visit: https://www.se-fi.com/nada2024.

About StoneEagle

StoneEagle provides innovative solutions and legendary customer service for retail automotive. Founded over 30 years ago, StoneEagle offers industry-leading F&I and Service metrics reporting, menu sales tools, and F&I product administration solutions that maximize user efficiencies across every facet of the F&I value chain. Founded in 2013 and acquired by StoneEagle in 2023, Pencilwrench's point-and-click tool creates clear, concise, and compliant service event descriptions- improving the ability for retail automotive dealerships to meet OEM claim submission requirements. StoneEagle drives performance, improves processes, and increases profitability for businesses throughout the automotive industry. StoneEagle's solutions meet the needs of over 7,300 retail auto dealerships, as well as general agencies, F&I product providers, and OEMs throughout North America.

