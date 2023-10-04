StoneEagle CTO Chris Tynes Passes Torch to Successor, Poised to Build the Future

StoneEagle is proud to announce that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chris Tynes, is passing the torch to his successor, Gary Peek, effective Sunday, September 17. The transition comes after nearly a decade of dedicated service from Chris, who will be remembered for his countless contributions to the company's growth and success.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneEagle is proud to announce that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chris Tynes, is passing the torch to his successor, Gary Peek, effective Sunday, September 17. The transition comes after nearly a decade of dedicated service from Chris, who will be remembered for his countless contributions to the company's growth and success.

Chris has been an integral part of the StoneEagle team since 2013, bringing innovative ideas, technical expertise, and driven leadership to help the company develop its industry-leading product portfolio. During his tenure, he has overseen the successful launch of several groundbreaking products that have had a profound impact on the automotive industry. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in positioning StoneEagle as a leader in the industry. Chris will step into an advisory role through the end of 2023, to support the transition process.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served StoneEagle for so many years," said Chris Tynes. "It has been an honor to work alongside such a talented team, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I have every confidence in Gary and his ability to lead the StoneEagle team to new heights."

Gary brings with him a wealth of deep knowledge and automotive industry experience with F&I protection products. Along with his significant experience in scaling technology teams and developing strategic technology initiatives, his unique experience and track record of innovation and success stands poised to bring great benefits throughout StoneEagle's current growth and transformation phase.

Gary's expertise, fresh perspective, and insights, combined with the deep knowledge and familiarity of our industry, will play pivotal roles in pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve at StoneEagle, fostering innovation, and taking our work to new heights.

"I couldn't be more excited to join StoneEagle as its new CTO," said Gary Peek. "I've spent a lot of time with the team discussing the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I am committed to building on the great work that Chris and the technology team have already done. With the talented team that we have in place, I believe that we can take StoneEagle to new heights and achieve even greater success."

StoneEagle CEO Cindy Allen expressed her appreciation for Chris's contributions and her confidence in Gary's ability to lead the company forward.

"We are grateful for all that Chris has done for StoneEagle over the years," said Cindy Allen. "Chris' vision and technical expertise have been invaluable to our product evolution. His leadership through doubling our technology teams as a result of a merger, his profound impact on our approach to inclusion and development of our team in India, and his deep commitment to our core values have left an imprint not only on our organization as a whole but most especially on all of us who worked closely with him. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. At the same time, we are excited to welcome Gary Peek to the team. With his experience and leadership, I am confident that he will help us achieve even greater success in the years to come."

StoneEagle provides innovative software and solutions to the retail automotive industry and beyond. Founded over 35 years ago, StoneEagle's industry-leading F&I and Service metrics reporting, menu sales tool, F&I product administration platform, and data solutions make it possible for users across every facet of the F&I value chain to drive performance, improve efficiency and increase profitability. StoneEagle's solutions meet the needs of over 7,200 retail auto dealerships, as well as general agencies, F&I product providers, and OEM's throughout North America.

