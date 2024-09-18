StoneEagle Expands Footprint in Automotive Lender Compliance

"We are proud to continually invest in expanding these capabilities to ensure our clients remain both compliant and competitive," noted Cindy Allen, Chief Executive Officer of StoneEagle. Post this

Lenders using StoneEagleCOMPLIANCE will:

Access precise refund quotes in real-time from the largest nationwide connected F&I product provider network

Manage contract forms from a single source system created from the largest repository in the industry

Collaborate more effectively with F&I product providers and dealers

Save both time and money while improving compliance outcomes for their consumers

As with any strategic market focus, it became necessary to seek out the best industry executive to help drive StoneEagle's growth. Rich Apicella, with his successful tenure in automotive focused on compliance and operational improvement initiatives for auto lenders, F&I product providers, OEMs and retailers, proved to be that individual. Bringing with him over 30 years in automotive finance, Rich previously served as a Partner at Deloitte and the Executive Vice President of F&I Express. While at F&I Express, he spearheaded the launch of a compliance platform that connected lenders, product providers and dealers to process product cancellation requests and facilitate consumer refunds. In his new role as Vice President of Compliance, he will lead the development of the StoneEagleCOMPLIANCE product suite as well as go to market efforts with lenders, F&I product providers, vendor partners and retailers.

"We are excited to welcome Rich Apicella as our new Vice President of Compliance. At StoneEagle, we already have proven APIs that have consistently supported our customers' evolving automotive compliance needs for years. We are proud to continually invest in expanding these capabilities to ensure our clients remain both compliant and competitive," noted Cindy Allen, Chief Executive Officer of StoneEagle.

Lenders, F&I product companies and retailers interested in learning more about StoneEagleCOMPLIANCE or StoneEagle's proven APIs can visit www.se-fi.com to connect directly with the compliance team today.

About StoneEagle

For over 30 years, StoneEagle has been a trusted leader in delivering innovative solutions to the automotive industry. Specializing in F&I product administration, advanced analytics, and service optimization, StoneEagle empowers dealerships and their partners to streamline operations, improve compliance, and drive performance. Our cloud-based platforms, including StoneEagleADMIN, StoneEagleMENU, StoneEagleMETRICS, StoneEagleCOMPLIANCE, and Pencilwrench, help clients make data-driven decisions with ease and efficiency. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, StoneEagle is committed to providing legendary customer service while continuously expanding its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the market. For more information, visit www.se-fi.com.

