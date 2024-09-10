StoneEagle Restructures Leadership Team for Greater Focus and Speed

StoneEagle®, F&I solutions leader to the automotive industry for over thirty-five years and comprehensive repair event documentation provider has restructured its leadership team to poise the company for immediate growth.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoneEagle®, F&I solutions leader to the automotive industry for over thirty-five years and comprehensive repair event documentation provider has restructured its leadership team to poise the company for immediate growth. With a focus on the evolving needs of the business and new revenue opportunities, these changes align existing team members' strengths and skillsets with roles in which they can provide the highest value. This is why several employees, executives included, are changing roles. The new parent company alignments extend to its Pencilwrench® division and will allow StoneEagle to better meet the ever-changing needs of both existing and future customers.

"StoneEagle is positioned as a market leader in a rapidly evolving industry," noted Cindy Allen, Chief Executive Officer of StoneEagle. "To maintain this, we must be constantly improving, optimizing, and evolving. This restructuring marks the latest iteration of our growth. We are in a better position than ever to deliver superior solutions to our clients, meet the changing needs of our industry, and expand our coverage in ways we have been looking forward to for quite a while. Change can be turbulent, but I'm confident that the results will more than speak for themselves."

The changes affecting current leadership include:

Gary Peek , former Chief Technology Officer for StoneEagle, will become the General Manager of the company's new Enterprise Solutions. In this role, Gary will oversee StoneEagle's industry-leading administrative SaaS applications for OEMs, TPAs and insurers, namely StoneEagleADMIN, SCS, StoneEagle Compliance, and StoneEagle Marketplace.

, former Chief Technology Officer for StoneEagle, will become the General Manager of the company's new Enterprise Solutions. In this role, Gary will oversee StoneEagle's industry-leading administrative SaaS applications for OEMs, TPAs and insurers, namely StoneEagleADMIN, SCS, StoneEagle Compliance, and StoneEagle Marketplace. Colin Snyder , former General Manager for Pencilwrench, will become the General Manager of StoneEagle's Retail Business Solutions, further strengthening StoneEagle's best in class SaaS solutions for retail automotive dealerships, agents, product providers and OEMs. Products within the Retail Business Solutions division now include: StoneEagleMETRICS, StoneEagleMENU, Pencilwrench, StoneEagleINSIGHTS, and StoneEagle data.

, former General Manager for Pencilwrench, will become the General Manager of StoneEagle's Retail Business Solutions, further strengthening StoneEagle's best in class SaaS solutions for retail automotive dealerships, agents, product providers and OEMs. Products within the Retail Business Solutions division now include: StoneEagleMETRICS, StoneEagleMENU, Pencilwrench, StoneEagleINSIGHTS, and StoneEagle data. Kathy Burns , former Chief Customer Officer, will now assume the role of Chief Sales Officer- heading up all Sales, Business Development, and Account Management for StoneEagle's suite of products and services.

, former Chief Customer Officer, will now assume the role of Chief Sales Officer- heading up all Sales, Business Development, and Account Management for StoneEagle's suite of products and services. Damar Christopher, Chief Operating Officer for StoneEagle, will continue as COO while also assuming responsibility for Marketing moving forward.

In addition to strategic moves for the company's current executives, StoneEagle announced today the addition of Greg Wallace as its new Chief Financial Officer. Greg brings extensive experience in leading financial strategy for private equity, Growth Equity and Venture stage SaaS businesses. His strong M&A skills, sharpened in his previous roles as CFO for When I Work and as the Manager of Corporate Development and FP&A at HighJump, will enable him to continually assess market opportunities as a strong growth executive at StoneEagle.

About StoneEagle

StoneEagle provides innovative solutions and legendary customer service for retail automotive. Founded over 30 years ago, StoneEagle offers industry-leading F&I and Service metrics reporting, menu sales tools, and F&I product administration solutions that maximize user efficiencies across every facet of the F&I value chain. Founded in 2013 and acquired by StoneEagle in 2023, Pencilwrench's point-and-click tool creates clear, concise, and compliant service event descriptions- improving the ability for retail automotive dealerships to meet OEM claim submission requirements. StoneEagle drives performance, improves processes, and increases profitability for businesses throughout the automotive industry. StoneEagle's solutions meet the needs of over 8,000 retail auto dealerships, as well as general agencies, F&I product providers, and OEMs throughout North America.

