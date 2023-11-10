Stonehill Launches Center of Excellence to Help Organizations Quantify, Design & Implement Artificial Intelligence & Automation Solutions

Many of our clients have asked about AI and how to incorporate within their business. They are excited at the potential that it offers, but struggle with how to quantify, design, and build a path to realize value. Post this

Key Highlights of the Center of Excellence include:

Practical AI Solutions: The center is committed to demystifying AI and making it accessible to all. We offer a range of practical AI solutions designed to solve real-world challenges, distinguishing AI from traditional automation and predictive analytics.

Value-Centric Approach: We understand that the primary objective for most companies is to create value. Our AI strategies are tailored to align with this goal, ensuring that technology investments translate into measurable ROI.

Expert Guidance: Our team of AI experts and industry specialists will work closely with clients to identify specific opportunities, develop tailored AI strategies, and provide hands-on guidance throughout the implementation process, addressing any misconceptions along the way.

Stonehill's CEO, Doug Pace, emphasized the significance of this initiative. "Many of our clients have asked about AI and how to incorporate within their business. They are excited at the potential that it offers, but struggle with how to quantify, design, and build a path to realize value. Our Center of Excellence aims to be a guiding light, offering practical solutions and empowering companies to thrive in the digital era."

Stonehill is actively working to establish several executive roundtables on the topic and has a number of partnerships it will announce in the near future. It will be releasing a comprehensive guide for simplifying AI and unlocking its value in early December. For more information please visit www.StonehillInnovation.com or call 813-444-1984.

About Stonehill:

As recognized experts in strategy, business process engineering, program management, and post-merger integration, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill's teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and project management experts, giving them the ability to unite the functional silos of business with the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year.

