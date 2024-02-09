Stonehill Named to the University of Florida's Gator100 for Third Year in a Row

"Our firm has experienced some rapid growth over the last few years," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. "We are excited and honored to be included on the Gator100 for the third year in a row." Post this

Owned 50 percent or more of the company

Served as the company's chief executive; or

Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team.

Ernst & Young calculated each company's compounded annual growth rate over the past three years to identify companies to be included on the ranking. Individual company rankings will be announced during the award ceremony.

Learn more about the Gator100 and get a full list of 2024 honorees at www.gator100.ufl.edu.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between a creative agency and a business consultant, acting as the strategy, engineering, organizational design, marketing, finance, post merger integration, and change management team for our clients. We help our clients increase revenue, reduce overhead expenses, and deliver unforgettable customer experiences. Our projects have explored the future of the workforce, finance, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. Stonehill has been recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine as Design Leader of the Year.

