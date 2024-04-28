Stonehill Ranked Number 57 in the University of Florida's Gator100

"I am very proud of what our team has achieved," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. Post this

Owned 50 percent or more of the company

Served as the company's chief executive; or

Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team.

Ernst & Young calculated each company's compounded annual growth rate over the past three years to identify companies to be included on the ranking.

"I am very proud of what our team has achieved," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. "We are excited and honored to be included on the Gator100 for the third year in a row."

Learn more about the Gator100 and get a full list of 2024 honorees at www.gator100.ufl.edu.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution —all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

