Stonehill Ranked Number 57 in the University of Florida's Gator100

TAMPA, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stonehill, a strategy & post merger integration consulting firm, is proud to announce that it ranked number 57 on the Gator100 ranking of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by University of Florida alumni. This is the firm's third appearance on the list having been included in 2023 and 2022. The awards were presented this past Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
To qualify for the Gator100, companies must have been in business for five or more years and have verifiable annual revenues of $250,000 or more every year from 2019. Additionally, a UF alumnus or alumna must have met one of the following three leadership criteria:
- Owned 50 percent or more of the company
- Served as the company's chief executive; or
- Founded the company and been active as a member of the most senior management team.
Ernst & Young calculated each company's compounded annual growth rate over the past three years to identify companies to be included on the ranking.
"I am very proud of what our team has achieved," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. "We are excited and honored to be included on the Gator100 for the third year in a row."
Learn more about the Gator100 and get a full list of 2024 honorees at www.gator100.ufl.edu.
About Stonehill:
Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, organizational design, and agile execution —all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.
