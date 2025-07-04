Stoneside welcomes five new designers in five different locations in the United States.

Stoneside Blinds & Shades recently welcomed five new designers in five different locations in the United States. The designer's main goal will be to help homeowners find window treatments that complement their aesthetic vision and provide practical benefits to their space.

DENVER, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoneside Blinds & Shades recently welcomed five new designers in five different locations in the United States. The designer's main goal will be to help homeowners find window treatments that complement their aesthetic vision and provide practical benefits to their space.

The five new designers they are welcoming include:

Robin Lynch , Los Angeles

, Ian Pryor , Seattle

, Brit Reece , Atlanta

, Stefan Hollands , Houston

, Kim McOwan , Boston

The new Stoneside designers will work alongside other skilled professionals, providing custom-made solutions that complement the homeowner's design goals and functional needs.

Stoneside Blinds & Shades has been helping homeowners with custom-made window treatments since 2009. Their dedication to quality solutions and unmatched customer service is what sets them apart from their competition.

Stoneside customers can now schedule a free in-home design consultation with any of their current or new designers. Customers interested in learning more are encouraged to call 877-297-9442 or email [email protected].

About Stoneside

Stoneside Blinds and Shades is a top-rated, full-service window-covering company. We offer free in-home design consultations in 13 metro areas across the United States. Our custom-made drapes, blinds, and shades are made with premium materials and are installed by our skilled professionals. From design to installation, we strive to provide our customers with a five-star experience from start to finish.

