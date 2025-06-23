Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center Celebrates One Year of Global Impact and Education

"In a time when LGBTQ+ rights are increasingly challenged, the need for a place like the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is more critical than ever." Post this

The SNMVC's profound impact has garnered widespread recognition. The visitor center received Special Recognition at the GLAAD Media Awards and was named one of the Top 5 Best New Museums by USA Today. Further underscoring its significance, Village Preservation honored the SNMVC with its 2025 Village Award on June 11, 2025. Esteemed publications such as Smithsonian Magazine and National Geographic Traveller (UK) have highlighted the SNMVC as a must-visit museum, placing it alongside global landmarks like the Grand Egyptian Museum, emphasizing its international prominence and cultural importance.

"In a time when LGBTQ+ rights are increasingly challenged, the need for a place like the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center is more critical than ever," stated Ann Marie Gothard, Co-Founder of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center. "We serve as a beacon of education, remembrance, and advocacy, reminding visitors of the struggles and triumphs that have shaped the fight for equality and inspiring continued action."

Gothard added, "The significance of the visitor center extends to all generations. It is a vital space for protecting and preserving Stonewall's enduring legacy, ensuring that the courage and resilience demonstrated here continue to inform and inspire future movements for justice and liberation."

As June 28th approaches, marking Stonewall Day—a global day of action—the public is invited to attend a series of special activities at the visitor center. These include a "meet and greet" with Stonewall Pioneer Mark Segal on Friday, June 27th, and Saturday, June 28th, from 12 to 4 p.m. Visitors will also have the opportunity to participate in a self-portrait project designed to capture their personal commitment to the ongoing fight for full equality.

In addition, now through Stonewall Day, the SNMVC is encouraging supporters to honor the Stonewall legacy by reciting the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center pledge, sharing it on their personal social media accounts, and tagging two friends and @stonewallvisctr. The pledge is as follows:

In the name of those of those who came before me, I pledge to be brave, to be true to myself, and to fight like hell for equality!

For further information about the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, including free admission, directions, and hours of operation, please visit our website at https://stonewallvisitorcenter.org to plan your visit.

ABOUT STONEWALL NATIONAL MONUMENT VISITOR CENTER

The Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), independently owned and operated by Pride Live and 100% donation supported, stands as the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park Service (NPS). Located at 51 Christopher Street, the SNMVC opened on June 28, 2024, commemorating the 55th anniversary of the historic Stonewall Rebellion, a pivotal event in the pursuit of full LGBTQ+ equality. The SNMVC serves as an educational resource, offering an immersive experience through in-person and virtual tours, lecture series, exhibitions, and visual arts displays. Founded by two Queer women of color, Diana Rodriguez and Ann Marie Gothard, the SNMVC aims to protect and preserve the legacy of Stonewall, acting as a beacon for future generations.

