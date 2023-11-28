Stoneweg Selects iApartments Smart Home Platform to Optimize Efficiencies For its A, B, and C Class Assets Portfolio-wide

"We're able to generate a nice revenue stream due to operational efficiencies and marketing of 'smart home tech packages,' irrespective of apartment class or market. It's working on my Class A assets in Charlotte as well as my C Class assets." Post this

iApartments' retrofit solution empowers communities of all types to harness the advantages of home automation. Sam Palmer, Executive Vice President of Asset Management and Development at Stoneweg, highlights the success of the partnership, stating, "We're able to generate a nice revenue stream due to operational efficiencies and marketing of 'smart home tech packages,' irrespective of apartment class or market. It's working on my Class A assets in Charlotte as well as my C Class assets."

The advantages of smart automation transcend the age of a building. Stoneweg's third party maintenance teams now receive automated alerts immediately when water leaks occur, high humidity is detected, or a heating and cooling system experiences a malfunction. Teams can swiftly access units through smart lock codes, replacing traditional key management systems, resulting in 7 hours saved per site team member each month in unit access efficiency.

iApartments' cost-saving abilities extend beyond access efficiency by eliminating the need to manually adjust thermostats, instead smart automations place unoccupied units into vacant unit energy savings mode to curb unnecessary electric bill costs.

Residents can effortlessly manage their home through the user-friendly iApartments app, ensuring comfort and an enriched living experience.

"This partnership signifies a meaningful step forward in operating efficiency for multifamily housing, proving that smart home automation is accessible and beneficial to communities of all classes. iApartments Inc. and Stoneweg U.S. are committed to creating smarter, more efficient living spaces for residents, an environment that replaces redundant manual tasks with smart automations that empower staff," added Steve Fiske, Chief Product Officer at iApartments.

iApartments equips each residence with industry-leading smart hardware – smart lock, leak sensors, smart thermostat, and the opportunity to add features like smart lighting or voice assistant devices.

About iApartments

iApartments transforms multifamily properties into smart apartment communities. Founded by multifamily and smart home trailblazers, iApartments combines its next-gen automation technology with a disruptive approach that removes the upfront challenges for new and retrofit communities so they can leverage the power of an enterprise-level platform with the simplicity they need. From its turnkey smart home solution that improves asset protection to smart access and self-guided tours, iApartments enhances the living experience for residents, maximizes operational efficiencies for property managers, and increases NOI for property owners while delivering on ESG goals. iApartments is trusted by the world's largest apartment operators.

About Stoneweg U.S., LLC

Located in downtown St. Petersburg, FL, Stoneweg US has a portfolio valuation of $2.1 Billion comprised of ~12,000 units. The firm leads the industry in optimizing assets through ESG considerations, climate resilience, and value-add strategies, investing in and developing sustainable communities to deliver healthy returns and elevate resident experiences. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

