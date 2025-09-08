Stoneyard Launches Contractor's Hub to Streamline Thin Stone Veneer Resources for Professionals

Simplify your stone project planning.

LITTLETON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stoneyard, a leader in natural thin stone veneer, is proud to announce the launch of its new Contractor's Hub, a centralized online resource designed to simplify and streamline the experience for contractors working with stone veneer products.

Created with contractors in mind, the Contractor's Hub provides professionals with everything they need to manage projects efficiently and confidently, all in one place.

Features include:

Installation Information – Access detailed guides and step-by-step resources to ensure precision and quality on every job.

Personalized Project Quotes – Submit project details and receive tailored quotes for accurate budgeting and planning.

Free Sample Ordering – Browse and order free thin stone veneer samples to review colors and textures before committing.

Additional Resources – Explore tools, support, and inspiration to make projects smoother and more successful.

"Our goal with the Contractor's Hub was to streamline the user experience on our website for professionals," said David Croteau, Stoneyard Co-Founder. "We know contractors need reliable resources, quick access to information, and direct ways to get support. This hub puts everything they need in one convenient location, so they can focus on what they do best—building."

The Contractor's Hub reflects Stoneyard's ongoing commitment to supporting the contractor community with high-quality materials, tools, and services that make stone veneer projects easier to manage from start to finish.

Contractors and industry professionals can explore the new hub today at: stoneyard.com/contractors

About Stoneyard

Stoneyard is a family-owned business based in Littleton, Massachusetts, specializing in natural thin stone veneer products sourced and crafted in New England. With a focus on quality, durability, and timeless beauty, Stoneyard has become a trusted partner for contractors, architects, and homeowners across the U.S.

