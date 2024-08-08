Stony Plain Chrysler Announces Impressive Sales and Service Offers in the Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul Event for Drivers Near Stony Plain, Alberta

Stony Plain Chrysler invites everyone to visit during the Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul Event to explore the extensive inventory and take advantage of these extraordinary savings. Post this

Jeep enthusiasts will also find plenty to celebrate during this event. Stony Plain Chrysler offers up to 10% off the MSRP on the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a vehicle synonymous with adventure and luxury. The 2023 and 2024 Jeep Gladiator, known for its off-road prowess, are available at up to 10% and 5% off the MSRP, respectively. Additionally, the 2024 Jeep Compass, a compact SUV designed for urban and off-road journeys, is available at up to 5% off the MSRP. Jeep loyalty is rewarded with a $1,000 Jeep Loyalty Cash on most 2024 Jeep models for eligible customers, adding further incentive to join the Jeep family.

The dealership's vehicle lineup includes the 2024 Dodge Durango, available at up to 10% off the MSRP, and the family-friendly 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, with up to $4,000 in Bonus Cash. For those with a taste for luxury, the 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are available with up to $4,500 in Bonus Cash, providing an incredible opportunity to own these prestigious vehicles at a reduced cost.

Beyond sales, Stony Plain Chrysler is dedicated to ensuring our customers' vehicles are in top condition. As the school year approaches, the dealership offers a special Back-to-School Inspection service. This comprehensive 66-point inspection includes an oil and filter change for just $169.99 plus tax and environmental fees. It's an excellent way to ensure vehicles are safe and ready for the busy months ahead.

Stony Plain Chrysler prioritizes customer satisfaction by providing exceptional deals and services. Its knowledgeable staff is here to assist customers in finding the perfect vehicle and taking advantage of these limited-time offers. The dealership invites everyone to visit during the Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Big Haul Event to explore the extensive inventory and take advantage of these extraordinary savings.

Customers can explore the numerous promotions at Stony Plain Chrysler by logging onto its website. They can also visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4, or call its staff at 587-760-1500.

About Stony Plain Chrysler

Stony Plain Chrysler is a trusted name in the automotive industry. With dedication and integrity, it serves the Stony Plain community and beyond. The dealership offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles and provides expert service and maintenance to keep them running smoothly.

Media Contact

Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, [email protected], www.stonyplainchrysler.ca

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler