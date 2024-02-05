Stony Plain Chrysler Empowers Drivers with Winter Readiness Package: Savings, Service and Superior Vehicles

Customers near Stony Plain can use the massive discounts and deals at Stony Plain Chrysler's 4x4 Winter Event and Peace-of-Mind Maintenance Service program.

STONY PLAIN, AB, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the winter season unfolds, Stony Plain Chrysler is thrilled to announce the ongoing 4x4 Winter Event, offering unparalleled savings and exclusive incentives on select inventory. The dealership has a new service offer package for February 2024—the Peace-of-Mind Maintenance Service.

4x4 Winter Event

At the heart of this winter extravaganza are irresistible deals on our top-notch vehicles. Customers can now enjoy savings of up to $15,463 off select inventory, making this the perfect time to upgrade to a vehicle that matches their needs and driving style.

Stony Plain Chrysler is delighted to present an exclusive offer for those eyeing the powerful Ram 2500/3500 models: a no-charge diesel engine, translating to a remarkable $9450 savings. This limited-time incentive ensures that our customers experience the power and efficiency of these vehicles at reduced prices.

Drivers Can Take Control of the Winter with the Peace-of-Mind Maintenance Service

Winter brings unique challenges, and Stony Plain Chrysler is here to help drivers take control. The Peace-of-Mind Maintenance Service starts at $119.95, with a value of up to $250. This comprehensive service includes a synthetic oil change, full battery service and more, enabling vehicles to conquer the winter roads.

February 2024 Incentives at Stony Plain Chrysler

As February begins, Stony Plain Chrysler sweetens the deal with additional incentives on various models:

2022/2023 Ram Heavy Duty: a no-charge diesel engine and automatic transmission.

2022/2023 Ram 1500 Classic: a 20% discount off MSRP, offering up to $14,200 in savings.

in savings. 2022/2023 Ram 1500 (DT) and Dodge Durango: a 10% discount off MSRP, offering up to $9,500 in savings.

in savings. 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee: up to 10% off MSRP, providing up to $9,100 in discounts.

in discounts. 2023 and 2024 Jeep Compass: a 5% discount off MSRP, offering up to $2,400 in savings.

in savings. 2022/2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: up to $7,000 consumer cash.

consumer cash. 2022 and 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: buyers can benefit from up to $5,000 bonus cash.

bonus cash. 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: a $2,500 loyalty/conquest bonus cash.

loyalty/conquest bonus cash. 2022 and 2023 Jeep Gladiator: a $1,500 bonus cash.

Stony Plain Chrysler invites all customers to seize the moment and explore the extraordinary February offers, the 4x4 Winter Event and the Peace-of-Mind Maintenance Service.

Customers can log onto the stonyplainchrysler.ca website to explore the numerous promotions at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership. They can visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4 or call its staff on 587-760-1500.

Media Contact

Jason Bouwmeester, Stony Plain Chrysler, 780-963-2236, jason@stonyplainchrysler.com, www.stonyplainchrysler.ca

SOURCE Stony Plain Chrysler